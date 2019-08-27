GOSHEN — Goshen school board members Monday got their first official look at the proposed 2020 budget for Goshen Community Schools.
During the meeting, the board’s members held a public hearing to introduce the school corporation’s proposed 2020 budget after receiving a brief overview by Kelley Kitchen, finance director for the school corporation.
According to Kitchen, the total proposed 2020 budget comes to $78.8 million. That’s up about $7.6 million from the approved 2019 budget, which totaled $71.2 million.
As presented, the budget’s education fund has a total projected budget of $47.2 million, up from the $40.6 million approved for 2019.
Kitchen noted that the education fund covers all instructional expenses for the school corporation including certified staff, counseling, library, ECA and the office of the principal. The fund also includes an inflationary increase for all line items to cover for potential raises and increases in benefit cost, she explained.
The primary funding source for the education fund is state tuition support based on enrollment.
Next up for discussion was the budget’s operations fund, which has a total projected budget of $15.1 million, down slightly from the $16.3 million approved for 2019.
Kitchen noted that the operations fund is used to pay the school corporation’s non-academic expenses, which includes areas such as transportation, bus replacement, capital projects, custodial salaries, central office salaries, utility bills, etc.
The primary funding source for the operations fund is local property taxes.
As for the school corporation’s rainy day fund, that has a proposed budget of $1.5 million, down slightly from the $1.75 million approved for 2019, while the budget’s proposed debt service fund is listed at $7.6 million, again down slightly from the $7.79 million approved for 2019.
Rounding out the budget’s funds are the proposed referendum debt fund, which is listed at $3.3 million, and the proposed referendum fund, which is listed at $3.96 million.
Concluding the proposed 2020 budget is the school operations maximum levy, which has been estimated at $8.6 million, and the school corporation’s estimated loss to the state’s property tax caps for the year, which is listed at $2.8 million.
Given that Monday’s budget talk involved just a brief introduction and public hearing, no formal action on the 2020 budget was taken by the board during the meeting.
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE
Board members Monday also received a brief update on the current status of the school corporation’s ongoing $65 million referendum project which kicked off this past spring.
Approved by district voters during the 2018 primary election, the referendum project involves construction of a new intermediate school for grades 5 and 6, conversion of the existing middle school to serve grades 7 and 8, plus a number of renovations at the high school. Monday’s update centered specifically on the construction work being done at the high school and the new intermediate school.
According to GCS Superintendent Diane Woodworth, she has been keeping in close contact with Weigand Construction, the firm selected by board members last August to serve as the construction manager as constructor for the referendum project, and work seems to be proceeding favorably.
“Things seem to be going very well. I mean, they keep us very informed. We feel really confident about how the process is going,” Woodworth said of Weigand’s work. “They would say that at both sites, things are on schedule or close, and they are not worried because they have built that into their schedule.”
Woodworth did note that at the high school, construction work was slightly delayed due to the discovery of additional asbestos over the summer that has since been remediated.
“And then the soil, there was more unsuitable soil at Goshen High School than they first thought when they did the borings, so that has been a little lengthier process when it came to hauling that soil away and bringing in some new soil,” she added. “But again, I think they’re very experienced, and I think in an older site, they knew that there could be some of those possibilities, and so factored it into their schedule. So every time when I ask ‘Are we still on schedule?’ they always say ‘We’re fine. We’re fine’.”
A completion date for the high school renovations has been projected at December of 2020.
As for the Goshen Intermediate School, Woodworth said Weigand is currently focused primarily on civil engineering work as the company prepares the site for construction of the new building.
“They have started evening out the property, and there has been a lot of civil engineering work with piles of dirt moving around the site, etc.,” Woodworth said of the project. “They are actually working now on geo-piers, so it’s kind of like footers, so pouring this and that into the geo-piers. And they say that’s going well. So once that’s done, you’ll start seeing more things happening on the site, where the walls go up, etc. So it’s very exciting.”
A completion date for the new intermediate school has been projected at May or June of 2021.
STUDENT ENROLLMENT
Also Monday, Woodworth provided the board’s members with a quick update on the school corporation’s expected enrollment numbers for the 2019/20 school year.
According to Woodworth, while the school year’s official Count Day will not happen until the second week of September, current projections put the school corporation’s anticipated enrollment at right about even with last school year’s enrollment numbers.
“At this point, I would say, I would bet we’ll be at about the same as last year. And on Count Day last year we had 6,530 students,” Woodworth told the board. “Right now it looks like we have more than that in the computer, but what we know is that at this time of year, other county schools have just started a little after us, and so for some students who might be enrolled at another school, we haven’t received the paperwork yet to request the records, and so it still looks like they’re in our records. So we know that happens at this time of year, and so we’ll be cleaning that up.”
Acknowledging that uncertainty, Woodworth said it currently appears the school corporation is looking at an increase of about 60 students over last year’s numbers, though that number will likely drop once all records have been brought up to date.
“And even with all the threats there are to public schools these days with vouchers and open enrollment, and people can choose where they’d like to go,” she said. “I think we’re at a place where we can maintain our numbers, and I feel pretty optimistic. So that’s what we know right now.”
