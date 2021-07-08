SHIPSHEWANA — Tickets are now available for the 2021 BBQ & Brew Fest.
The community event features live music performances, food, beverages and entertainment for the family. It will take place, Saturday, August 14 on the grounds of Farmstead Inn in Shipshewana.
Musical performances will feature David Evans, Surf Inc. and Whiskey Highway. Those who attend can taste burgers prepared by more than a dozen local teams representing businesses and organizations from around the county, cast votes for their favorite burger in the 2021 Grill Masters Burger Competition and enjoy craft beer from local brewers.
The festival will include a child-safe, alcohol-free zone with activities throughout the day, including an evening outdoor big screen movie, according to a news release.
Advanced VIP wristbands allow access to all entertainment, food and drinks. They’re $75 for adults, $40 for designated drivers, $20 for students and children 12 and under are free, according to the release.
Tickets and more information are available at www.bbqbrewfest.com. Proceeds from the event benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Elkhart and Middlebury clubs.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County began operations in 1956, and today the Clubs provide programming and services for the most at-risk boys and girls within the community. Each day, the Clubs provide powerful relationships with the youth they serve and open avenues of opportunity for young people across their community by offering safe places where young people can learn, grow and succeed.
