MIDDLEBURY — Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County this month launched the public phase of a $4.7 million capital campaign to remodel and expand its Middlebury Clubhouse.
In addition to taking the current Clubhouse from 21,000 square feet to more than 36,000 square feet, the redesign will allow for more efficient use of the existing space, club officials said. The Clubhouse will have an expanded technology center and a larger kitchen and dining room area.
Recreation rooms for different age groups will be added, as well as an expanded fine arts area and an extensive education area that will include STEM activities. The remodel will also allow for enhanced security throughout the building, a statement from the club reads.
“The Blue Ribbon Committee has done an enormous amount of work to create the foundation for a successful campaign, both in terms of planning and fundraising,” said Boys & Girls Club CEO Kevin Deary.
Campaign donations can be made online at GreatFutures.club or by contacting Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.
