Several people break ground for the new Middlebury Clubhouse. Adults pictured in photo, from left, are Bob Schrock of DJ Construction, Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Kevin Deary, Rhonda Eicher, Natasha Lantz, Vince Turner, Carrie Clark, Bill Clark, Derald Bontrager, Cindy Bontrager, Randy Lehman, Ashley Lehman, Kim Huffman and Jason Pippenger. Children pictured are Angelo Carillo, Zoe Cummings, Kalynn Meadows, Breckyn Carpenter and Matthew Cummings.