SYRACUSE — Boat-in worship will begin Sunday on Lake Wawasee. This year's theme is God's 2020 Vision.
Pastor Harlan Steffen said social distancing will be practiced. Boaters will stay apart and the beach at Oakwood Resort, where non-boaters can gather for the service, has plenty of space for distancing.
The only place where social distancing will need to be watched is on board the SS Lillypad, where the pastor, musicians, tech crew, guests and boat crew will be located.
The boat-in worship takes place each Sunday through Sept. 6 from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and is sponsored by the Church of Syracuse/Wawasee. The service includes music, prayer and a short sermon.
There are three ways to attend:
• Take a chair or blanket and sit on the shore at Oakwood Resort.
• Go by boat and drop anchor alongside the SS Lillypad.
• Go to the Frog Tavern and climb aboard the SS Lillypad at no charge at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are optional, Steffen said. But organizers do ask that people maintain a social distance of 6 feet.
THE SCHEDULE
Sunday — "A God Vision," Proverbs 29:18
May 31 — "Restoring Vision," John 9
June 7 — "Vision of One God," Deuteronomy 4:35
June 14 — "Vision of One Way," John 14-16
June 21 — "Vision for Family," Genesis 2:23-24
June 28 — "Vision for Love," 1 Corinthians 12:1-18
July 5 — "Vision for Unity Togetherness," 1 Corinthians 1:10 and 1 Peter 3:8
July 12 — "Vision of Mercy," Micah 6:8 and 7:18, Titus 3:5 and Luke 6:36
July 19 — "Vision of Stewardship," Psalm 24:2, Matthew 25:14-15 and 1 Timothy 6:20
July 26 — "Vision of One Church," 1 Corinthians 12:27 and 3:16
Aug. 2 — "Vision of Forgiveness," Psalm 103:3, 1 John 1:9 and Colossians 3:13
Aug. 9 — "Vision of the Heart," 1 Samuel 16:1 and Romans 8:27
Aug. 16 — "Vision of Commandments," Matthew 23:36-40
Aug. 23 — "Vision of Sharing," 1 Timothy 6:18 and Hebrews 13:16
Aug. 30 — "Vision of Trust," Proverbs 3:5
Sept. 6 — "Vision of God Future," James 5:14 and 1 Corinthians 13:12
For more information, visit the Syracuse-www.wawaseecompass.org/
