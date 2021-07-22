GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair’s new Senior Queen is Michelle Blough.
Blough, of Goshen, earned her crown following the Senior Queen Pageant at Sauder Concert Hall on the Goshen College campus Tuesday evening.
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Senior Queen Pageant celebrates those who have reached the “age of elegance,” according to pageant director Sharon Edwards.
The pageant is open to females who are at least 60 years of age by the opening day of the fair. Each contestant must be a U.S. citizen and be sponsored by an Elkhart County business, organization, group or individual.
Contestants may reside in a county outside of Elkhart County if it is an adjoining Indiana county and if the majority of her activities are in Elkhart County.
“I am very excited about the opportunities ahead, and looking forward to a wonderful week of the Elkhart County Fair,” Blough said of her win. “I’m just really pleased to have this honor, and looking forward to the entire experience.”
Her court included first runner up Irene Rassi and second runner up Cathy Van Huystee.
According to Blough, the primary duties of the Senior Queen involve partnering with the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen to serve as ambassadors for the fair and all its activities and opportunities.
“So, we try to educate fairgoers about the different opportunities that are available, livestock shows, all the 4-H exhibits, the commercial exhibits, etc.,” Blough said. “We have such a variety of fun things to see and do at the fair, so our task is really to share what’s available, and supporting and educating where we can.”
As for what she’s looking forward to most at the fair, Blough said that one is easy.
“I mean, who isn’t looking forward to the food, right?” she said with a laugh. “But really, I think there are just some different things that I’ve not experienced. For example, my son did do the frog jumping contest one year, but I’ve never participated in it before. And then just enjoying the entertainment, and enjoying the vast amount of creativity that comes with all the exhibits. I really enjoy looking at the 4-H exhibits and the Open Class exhibits in the Home & Family Arts Building and in Ag Hall.”
Having grown up on the east side of Elkhart, Blough married a dairy farmer and I now lives on the family farm located partway between Goshen and Middlebury.
“My mother was a 4-H member, and I was a 10-year 4-H member, as was my husband and all my children,” Blough said of her long history with the fair. “So, we’ve had a lot of different experiences with the fair, and enjoying the fair is just part of my summer.”
