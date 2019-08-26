ELKHART — On Saturday, the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo will host its annual gala at Matterhorn Banquet Hall, 2041 Cassopolis St.
This year’s theme title “Men of Honor” will celebrate 12 men doing great things in the city of Elkhart, organizers said. There will also be a special presentation to Mayor Tim Neese and a memory tribute to artist Kelby Love.
The event will start at 6 p.m. with a meet-and-greet and then dinner at 7 p.m. The speaker for the evening will be Greg Wilson, executive director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission and chairman of the board for the Indiana Black Expo. The 2019 honorees are: Dr. Richard Boling, Clarence Thomas, Travon Curry, Michael Mitchell, Eric Chandler, Albert White, Rodney Dale, Ondrace Malone, H. Brent Curry, Endesha Bonner, Mike Schrage and Willie Coatie.
This event is sponsored by Centier Bank, Indiana Tech and Tuessley Hall Konopa
Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com search “EBE Gala” or call 574-226-4328.
