Bishop Rhoades named in new abuse lawsuit

A former Milton resident sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and two bishops Tuesday, alleging he was groomed for abuse by two priests at St. Joseph Church in Milton in the 1960s.
Donald Asbee, who now lives in Missouri, filed the suit after his attorney, Richard Serbin, said he refused $176,800 from the diocese as part of its victim compensation fund. In a press conference in Harrisburg on Tuesday, Asbee said he was "repeatedly abused by two priests" beginning when he was 9 years old, according to the lawsuit.
"This is one of the most difficult experiences of my life," Asbee said. "I, like so many others, had to endure the torture of clergy sexual abuse."
The lawsuit was filed against the diocese, current Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer and Bishop Kevin Rhoades, the former Harrisburg leader now the bishop in Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana. The suit seeks legal damages, a jury trial and charges the bishops and diocese with conspiracy and fraud. The lawsuit is the second filed that highlights the Church's failure to protect an alleged abuse as an active member of the diocese, asserting the violation of a "confidential relationship," as a possible workaround from Pennsylvania's statute of limitations for sex abuse crimes. Under state law, Asbee, now 67, is outside the state's statute of limitations that requires victims to pursue criminal cases by age 50 and civil cases by 30.
Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese Secretariat Director of Communications Jennifer Simerman responded to a request for a comment on the lawsuit: "We have no comment until we have an opportunity to review the complaint."
In 2017, Blair County Judge Jolene Kopriva dismissed a case brought against the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese because the abuse one clergy member allegedly committed, from 1975 or 1976 through 1981 at St. Leo’s Church in Altoona, was past the commonwealth’s statute of limitations. A three-judge Superior Court of Pennsylvania panel overturned the decision in June, stating that if a jury finds a confidential relationship existed that resulted in fraudulent concealment of information, then defendants cannot gain rulings in their favor based upon the statute of limitations expiring.
Asbee named the Rev. Raymond Dougherty and the Rev. Walter Sempko as his assailants. Dougherty was among more than 70 clergy members accused of sexual abuse included in a list released by the Harrisburg Diocese last August. Sempko was not among the accused in the Diocese's list. Both are dead. Neither Doughtery nor Sempko were listed in the statewide grand jury report issued last year.
"I was raised in a devout Catholic household. I was told repeatedly to obey father or I would surely go to hell," he said. "I was told I must become an altar boy as soon as I was able. At age 9, I began this journey through hell itself."
Dougherty served at the Milton parish from 1958 to 1962. Sempko succeeded Dougherty at St. Joseph's, serving from June 1962 to June 1967. He later served eight years at St. Joseph Church in Danville from 1975 to 1983.
According to the 23-page suit, Dougherty and Sempko were able to use their positions to learn "private and personal information" about Asbee and his family "that made him a more vulnerable target for Dougherty's and Sempko's grooming."
The suit says Asbee attended regular Saturday afternoon altar boy training sessions with Dougherty that had a "party-like atmosphere, where boys including 9-year-old Donald were given altar wine, alcoholic beverages and cigarettes." Asbee was asked to stay after the sessions to help with other projects around the church and the suit alleges Dougherty began touching the victim. The abuse later escalated, the suit states, and that at times Asbee's "pain was so great that he went in and of consciousness."
At other times, the victim was "required" to perform oral sex on Dougherty in the confessional and church choir.
According to the suit, Sempko ended the "party-like" atmosphere of training altar boys. Sempko also had Asbee to help with various tasks around the church and "Sempko started taking liberties with Donald" which eventually led to "sexual assaults and rapes ... on countless occasions."
The suit also notes that Dougherty gave the alleged victim a medal to "wear it with pride around his neck symbolizing their special relationship." Asbee, the suit states, now believes the medal was a "notice to Sempko, his parish successor, that he was the ideal target for abuse," something noted in the state's grand jury report.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg released the following statement regarding Asbee's lawsuit against the Diocese and Bishops Rhoades and Bishop Gainer:
“As our attorneys have not yet reviewed the complaint in question, it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this time," Diocesan Spokesperson Mike Barley said. "To be clear, the actions alleged in this complaint took place long before Bishop Gainer’s tenure in Harrisburg. Bishop Gainer has been open and transparent with regard to priest-child sexual abuse and had no knowledge of the priests mentioned in this lawsuit’s actions until research was conducted during the Grand Jury Process.
“Our Survivor Compensation Program is coming to a conclusion and we will be making a final report available once it is completed.”
“In my own name, and in the name of the Diocesan Church of Harrisburg, I continue to express our profound sorrow and apologize to the survivors of child sex abuse, the Catholic faithful and the general public for the abuses that took place and for those Church officials who failed to protect children," Bishop Gainer said.
Dave Sutor of The (Johnstown, PA) Tribune-Democrat contributed to this story.
