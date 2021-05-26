ELKHART — A Bird Walk will take place on Wednesday, June 2, from 8–10 a.m. at Cobus Creek County Park.
Bird guide Annie Aguirre will be leading the group walks in search of migrating and resident birds found in the parks.
“Anyone with an interest in birds is welcome,” Aguirre said in a news release. “It’s really fun to lead these walks because there’s always something interesting to see in nature. We’ve had owls swoop overhead, tiny wrens perch next to us, turkeys dash in front of the trail – every bird walk offers a different experience.”
The Wednesday Bird Walks are free and open to ages 8 and up. Registration is required. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org. To promote a healthy environment for visitors and staff, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing, six feet apart, during the hike.
Birders will meet at Cobus Creek County Park, located at 30680 C.R. 8 in Elkhart. The group will head out promptly 8 a.m. — please plan travel time accordingly.
The Elkhart County Parks offers bird walks on the first Wednesday of every month. This summer and fall will also include special extended walks (noted below). The 2021 line-up includes:
• July 7 (8–11 a.m.) at Kum Mol Rie Shelter, located on the north side of Bonneyville Mill County Park (53373 C.R. 131), off of State Road 120 in Bristol. This will be an extended bird walk.
• August 4 (8–11 a.m.) at Boot Lake Nature Preserve, located one mile northwest of Elkhart and I-90 at 51430 C.R. 3 N. This will be an extended bird walk.
• September 1 (8–11 a.m.) at Benton Spillway in River Preserve County Park, located one mile south of US 33 on C.R. 31. This will be an extended bird walk.
• October 6 (8–10 a.m.) at Pumpkinvine Nature Trail. Meet at trailhead at Abshire Park, located at 1302 E Lincoln Ave in Goshen.
• November 3 (8–10 a.m.) at Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, located at 23033 C.R. 45 in Dunlap. Park admission will be waived for all program participants.
• December 1 (8–10 a.m.) at Briar Patch Shelter, located on south side of Bonneyville Mill County Park (53373 C.R. 131), on C.R. 8 in Bristol.
Explore more upcoming programs and park activities at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.