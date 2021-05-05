“Is there a natural or biological way to control this pest?” is a frequent question when dealing with insect pests.
When I think of biological control, I think of the “three Ps” – Predators, Parasites and Pathogens.
Predators are animals that capture and eat their prey. On a larger scale, we think of lions, tigers, wolves and bears, but in the insect world, most people think about lady beetles and preying mantids.
Parasites are animals that infest their prey, usually killing it. For human beings, the list would include roundworms, ticks, lice, and malaria.
Insects that are parasites of other insects are called parasitoids. Wasps and flies are the most common parasites of other insects.
If you have ever seen a tomato hornworm covered with small white “eggs,” you have seen a hornworm that was parasitized by a small wasp. The “eggs” are actually small cocoons created by the wasp larva after they were done feeding inside the hornworm.
Pathogens are usually microbes that are lethal to their insect hosts – mainly, bacteria, fungi, virus and protozoa. You may have heard of Milky Spore, a commercially packaged disease that can infect Japanese beetle larva.
Another commonly used pathogen is Bt, or bacillus thuringiensis, a bacterium that grows in soils. When ingested by specific types of insects, Bt produces a protein that destroys the gut lining of the insect.
Knowing that an organism can be used against an insect is one thing. Finding a way to get the organism to a willing customer is a big hurdle. For a biological control to be successful in the marketplace, it needs to meet several criteria.
First, they must be recognizable and perceived as safe. Everyone knows about ladybugs and preying mantids. But most people do not “like” wasps, spiders, ground beetles and other “yucky” critters.
These are less likely to be accepted by most people. Think about the public reaction several years ago when wolves were to be reintroduced into Yellowstone, and you can imagine how people might react to spiders or wasps.
Perhaps one of the biggest obstacles to potential biological controls is getting them to the user intact and alive.
Many of the known potential biological controls cannot be easily packaged and delivered to users. They have no shelf life! Biological controls that are easy to use are more likely to be used!
Not only does the biological control need to be effective, it must also be economically feasible. If the best biological control is too expensive to use, it will not be used!
Another potential issue with biologicals can be the unexpected consequences of introducing new pest. If the “cure” creates additional problems, it might not be wise to introduce the new control.
There is no better illustration of this issue than the imported Asian Lady Beetle, who’s habit of invading homes in the fall moved it from “good guy” to the “naughty list” in most people’s eyes. More on that subject next week!
Over the next three weeks, I plan to write a series of articles on biological controls, starting with predators, then parasites, and ending with pathogens. I hope you enjoy this series!
