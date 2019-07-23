Bike path pavers to be replaced

NAPPANEE — The concrete pavers on Nappanee’s bike path are in need of repair, and at Monday’s Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, bids were opened for a project to replace them.
Two companies presented bids: Selge Construction, Niles, Michigan, bid $127,537 and R. Yoder Construction, Nappanee, bid of $69,700.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren read the bid totals in the absence of Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Brown and told the bidding representatives that in the event he missed something, the bids were going to be sent to the city’s engineer to review.
The board accepted the bids with plans to award the project at the Aug. 12 meeting.
After the meeting, Warren said this project will replace the pavers just on the east side. The west side will be addressed at a later date after water lines have been installed.
AMISH ACRES
AGREEMENT
The board approved an annual agreement with Amish Acres for traffic control by the city’s police reserves for the upcoming Arts & Crafts festival Aug. 1-4.
The agreement states that Amish Acres will pay reserve officers an hourly rate of $17 an hour and/or will reimburse the police department regular overtime with total expenditures not to exceed $1,400 for directing traffic off U.S. 6 and C.R. 3. The agreement states that payment will be made after receipt of an itemized invoice after the festival.
In other business, board members:
• Approved partial closure of the downtown pavilion Sept. 3 for the annual Chamber of Commerce appreciation lunch.
• Approved sending a member of the Emergency Medical Services department to an Occupational Safety & Health Administration class in Fort Wayne at a cost of $149 plus mileage and meals.
• Tabled the Courtney Land curb replacement project until Aug. 12.
• Board member Wayne Scheumann thanked all city employees who helped unload 5,000 pounds of donated food at Open Door.
