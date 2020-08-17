GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday accepted bids for the upcoming 16th, Douglas and Reynolds streets reconstruction project east of U.S. 33.
A total of six companies submitted bids for the project, which includes complete road replacement — including curb and gutter — for each of the three targeted streets, as well as several spot improvements to their storm inlets to improve drainage.
Submitting bids for the project were: HRP Construction of South Bend with a bid of $879,340; Rieth-Riley Construction of South Bend with a bid of $925,478; C & E Excavating of Elkhart with a bid of $965,445; Niblock Excavating of Bristol with a bid of $979,917; Phend & Brown of Milford with a bid of $1,063,431; and Walsh & Kelly of South Bend with a bid of $1,116,550.
Monday’s submittal of bids followed related action during the board’s July 20 meeting, when board members approved a matching grant agreement with the Indiana Department of Transportation connected to the project.
During that meeting, Shannon Marks, legal compliance administrator for the city, informed the board that the city had applied to INDOT and been awarded a grant for up to $535,130 from the state’s Local Roads and Bridges Matching Grant Fund to help fund the project
Marks noted the grant award represents 50% of the total anticipated project cost, leaving the city to come up with the remaining 50% in project funding.
With bids for the project now submitted, the board’s members voted unanimously to forward the bids on to the Goshen Engineering Department for review and a contract recommendation.
OTHER BUSINESS
• Accepted bids for a new leaf vacuum for the city. Submitting bids were: Best Equipment Co. Inc. of Indianapolis with a bid of $89,635; and Brown Equipment Co. Inc. of Fort Wayne with a bid of $69,940. The bids were then forwarded on to the city’s legal department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved a request by Myron Hoke, on behalf of Goshen City Church of the Brethren, to close the north/south alley north of the 100 block of East Clinton Street between the church and the Spohn Building on Monday, Aug. 24, to facilitate roof work on the church.
• Approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works and utilities for the city, for closure of the southbound lane of Steury Avenue from 305 Steury Ave. to East Lincoln Avenue this coming Monday through Aug. 28. Sailor said the closure is needed in order to proceed with Phase I of the East Goshen Water Main Replacement project, which includes the installation of water main via open cut excavation along the ditch on the west side of Steury Avenue. He noted that two-way traffic will be maintained on Steury Avenue with flaggers.
• Approved a request by Lassus Brothers Oil Inc. for the closure of Indiana Avenue from Pike Street to Wilkinson Street from this upcoming Monday to Aug. 28. Sailor noted that during the closure, the contractor will be abandoning existing utility laterals and installing utility taps for the new Lassus Fuel & Convenience Store being constructed at 1001 W. Pike St.
• Approved a request by Myron Grise, assistant building commissioner, to grant a Goshen electrical license to Dean H. Eldred of Callender Electric, South Bend.
• Approved a second request by Grise to grant a Goshen electrical license to Oleksandr Karatsyuba of KRC Power Service, Elkhart.
