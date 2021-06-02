NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety members met in special session Tuesday to open bids. Bids were received and opened for the street resurfacing projects for 2021 including two bids for crack sealing.
Bidding on the project were American Pavements, of Plain City, Ohio, with a bid of $22,232.08 and Pavement Solutions, Middleton, with a bid of $23,733.50.
Only one bid was received for micro-surfacing. Pavement Solutions, Middleton, bid $38,354.51. Three contractors bid on the re-paving project including Phend & Brown, of Milford with a bid of $315,428.50, Rieth-Riley, of South Bend, with a bid of $354,672.30 and Millstone Construction North, of South Bend, with a bid of $394,000.
The board accepted all the bids and will take them under advisement with plans to award at the next board meeting June 14.
Bids on Ambulance Purchase
The board received three bids from companies seeking to purchase a 2008 ambulance from the city. Submitting bids were Crossroad Ambulance Sales & Service, of Middlebury, with a bid of $12,500, Hepton Road Auto Service, of Nappanee, with a bid of $4,100 and Newcomer Service, of Nappanee, with a bid of $4,500.
The board took the bids under advisement with plans to award on June 14.
Friday Fest
Cami Mechling, executive director of Visit Nappanee was present virtually to request closings for Friday Fest events on June 11, July 9, August 13 and October 15. The organization was asking for the following: closing Lincoln Street from Summit to Clark from noon-10 p.m. on those dates, closing the south half of South Elm Street, having food trucks at the United Methodist Church lot, a vehicle show (for the June date), vendors and family activities on Lincoln Street. There will be an entertainer in the city lot besides Hepler’s Barber Shop and they’re requesting a reserve officer at State Road 19 and Lincoln Street to direct traffic and a four way stop at Lincoln and Madison.
Mayor Phil Jenkins questioned Mechling about closing Lincoln at noon because of at least two businesses operating there. He said they may be able to close one side at that time so they’d still have access and close the rest after the businesses are done for the day. Mechling said she had a letter drafted that she planned to hand deliver to the affected businesses and residents.
Mechling also asked for access to an electrical box on Clark Street and Jenkins told her she needed to get permission from the apple festival as that is their box.
The board granted the requests for June, July, August and October.
Tree Board Contract
City Attorney Brian Hoffer told the board that the tree board tried something different this year and sent out requests for proposals for contractors to do the tree work — maintenance, etc. in the city. He said they looked at what other cities were doing when drafting their contract. Hoffer said the tree board adopted the contract last Wednesday but since they are not a statutory board, Hoffer and Jenkins thought the board of works should also approve the contract.
The board hasn’t seen that contract yet so they were given the choice of waiting until the next board of works meeting or authorizing the mayor to approve and sign the contract on the board’s behalf. The board voted to allow the mayor to approve the contract with Trees Unlimited II at a cost not to exceed $30,000.
