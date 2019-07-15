Bids arrive for Main Street redesign

GOSHEN — Bids were accepted Monday for the Goshen Main Street renovation project, with costs higher than anticipated by about $130,000 for the lowest bid.
Total cost for the project had originally been estimated at about $760,000, with $500,000 of that recently committed by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission. When the bids were opened Monday by Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members, the lowest of the four bids came in at $989,657 — a difference of $129,657.
That bid came from Niblock Excavating of Bristol. Others submitting bids for the project were: Walsh & Kelly of South Bend with a bid of $1,315,000; Phend & Brown of Milford with a bid of $1,476,940; and Rieth-Riley Construction Co. of Goshen with a bid of $1,634,000.
After the meeting, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said city officials knew the cost would be higher since some additions were made, including ADA-accessible sidewalks, and that contractors are busy right now.
"We knew it was going to be an issue," he said. "But it's not going to affect the project moving forward."
The city has options, including dipping into a contingency fund, or splitting the work up between this year and next year. Stutsman said. "You might see us move forward with concrete work this year and road surfacing next year. Or with might do everything this year."
Main Street is a priority project, not just because of the redesign, Stutsman said, but because of the condition of the road. "It's literally falling apart," he said. If the road work doesn't begin this fall, then it will definitely start in the spring, he said.
First though, he wants to meet with those who had concerns about angle parking and other issues and then get the project moving forward.
The board members voted to send the bids on to the city’s legal department for review and a contract recommendation.
THE PLAN
According to Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, the project as planned consists of repaving and reconfiguring Main Street from four lanes down to two lanes; changing parking along the thoroughfare from parallel to angled; striping bump-outs at intersections with delineators and movable planters; removing signals at Clinton, Washington and Jefferson streets and replacing them with four-way stops; and replacing curb ramps and select sections of sidewalk along the corridor.
Biek noted that parking along Main Street will increase by a total of 42 spots as a result of the redesign, which includes the addition of six handicap spots.
As for the project timeline, Biek noted that construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in early August and conclude in late October.
CHANGE OF OWNERSHIP
At the heart of Monday’s action was the recent transfer of ownership of Main Street from the state to the city, which was made official this past April.
That change in turn was made possible by the recently completed U.S. 33 North Connector route, an $18.9 million project that involved rerouting U.S. 33 from in front of Goshen High School at Monroe Street, along the Ninth Street corridor to Pike Street, with the ultimate goal of getting traffic off of Main Street and helping traffic get through town quicker without as many lights. As part of that change, control of Third Street was turned over to the state, and relabeled as the new Ind. 15 route.
Once that transfer of ownership was made official April 19, the city assumed control over Main Street from Pike Street to Madison Street and Madison from Main Street to the new U.S. 33, paving the way for the thoroughfare’s long-discussed redesign.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a recommendation by the Goshen Traffic Commission to implement a permanent parking restriction on the north side of Garfield Avenue from Main Street to Third Street. The recommendation was made due to the narrow nature of the road, which does not allow space for emergency vehicles, trash trucks, etc., to navigate when vehicles are parked on both sides of the road.
• Accepted four bids from companies seeking to secure the city’s annual 50/50 sidewalk replacement program contract. Submitting bids were: Selge Construction with a bid of $220,912; Rieth-Riley Construction with a bid of $129,070; Premier Concrete Services with a bid of $111,550; and Yaw Construction with a bid of $99,400. The bids were forwarded on to the city’s legal department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved a request by Lindsey Mong, operations manager of The Post Youth Center, for permission to close North Sixth Street from Lincoln Avenue north to the alley before Clinton Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3 for a back to school block party for community youth.
• Approved a request by Myron Grise, assistant building commissioner for the city, to offer a Goshen electrical license to Kenneth Polk of Safecare, 749 Grant Ave., Indianapolis.
John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN
