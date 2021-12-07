Biden-Putin square off for 2 hours as Ukraine tensions mount

MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Wilma A. Miller, 77, Middlebury, died at 7:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at her residence. She was born June 24, 1944, in LaGrange County to Amos U. and Fannie (Bontrager) Miller. On Nov. 16, 1972, in LaGrange County she married Ora A. Miller, he survives. Survivors in additi…