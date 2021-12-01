GOSHEN — Bethany Christian Schools has a new mission statement and vision.
The Board of Trustees at Bethany Christian Schools in Goshen announced Wednesday their new mission statement is: “Bethany prepares students to participate in God’s work in the world.”
They also revealed their new vision: “Bethany will be a dynamic K-12 learning community in which students are known, loved and prepared for their journey beyond school.”
“Our goal is to honor our historical identity while finding new ways to share who we are with the families of today,” said Head of School Tim Lehman in a news release. “When Bethany was founded over 60 years ago, students mostly came from a Mennonite background with little diversity. That isn’t who we are anymore, and it’s not who we want to be — we are happy to have students from many different backgrounds, including diverse faith perspectives.”
Throughout the past year, the Bethany Board created a comprehensive strategic plan and developed the new statements to depict what Bethany is today, the release reads. Earlier this fall, Bethany announced the addition of grades 1 and 2, which will bring the school closer to its goal of offering a complete Bethany education — from kindergarten through high school graduation.
Bethany was founded in 1954 by Mennonite churches in the Indiana-Michigan area.
“Our Christian values affect the way we teach, yet Bethany has also prided itself on providing the strongest academic program in the region,” Lehman said. “Our college entry rates, AP and SAT scores testify to that. At Bethany, parents can have both a safe environment and high academic preparation for their children.”
Bethany Christian Schools accepts students of all faiths and welcomes students of diverse cultural and economic backgrounds, the release reads. Scholarship and financial aid programs are available. Tuition costs are based on a sliding scale, tailored to each family’s circumstance. Bethany is currently enrolling in all grades 1-12. Contact the admissions office to learn more and schedule a visit at admissions@bethanycs.net, bethanycs.net or 574-534-2567.
