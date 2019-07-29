BEST AT THE FAIR

Photo contributedThe Parcell family won first place in the Ice Cream Crank-Off contest at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. From left are Dave, Emily and Deb Parcell.

The Parcell family won the Great Homemade Ice Cream Crank-Off Saturday at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. The contest was sponsored by the Elkhart County Dairy Directors.

The Parcell's winning recipe is:

Apple Pie Supreme Ice Cream

Pecan-oat mixture:

3/4 c. quick cooking oats

1 c. pecans, chopped

1/4 c. flour

1/4 c. brown sugar, packed

1/4 c. butter, melted

Ice cream:

1 qt. half & half

1 qt. cream

2 c. brown sugar, packed

4 tsp. vanilla

Additional:

Carmel ice cream topping

Apple pie filling

Combine pecan-oat mixture ingredients; spread in a thin layer on baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Cool then crumble. Combine ice cream ingredients, stirring until sugar is completely dissolved. Freeze in a 4 or 5 qt. ice cream freezer until nearly firm. Fold in oat mixture, ice cream topping, and pie filling.

Second place

Chocolate Marshmallow Delight

Joshua Johnson

3/4 c. marshmallow cream

1 lg. egg

1 c. half & half

3/4 c. granulated sugar

1 T. vanilla extract

3 c. heavy cream

3/4 c. unsweetened cocoa powder

2 c. broken Oreo cookies

Put the egg, half & half, sugar, and vanilla extract in a blender. Blend at medium speed until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is smooth. Slowly add the cocoa while blending at low speed. Warm marshmallow cream in a double boiler. Keep warm. Add marshmallow cream. Slowly add the heavy cream and continue blending on low until smooth. Fold in cookie pieces.

