BEST AT THE FAIR

The Parcell family won the Great Homemade Ice Cream Crank-Off Saturday at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. The contest was sponsored by the Elkhart County Dairy Directors.
The Parcell's winning recipe is:
Apple Pie Supreme Ice Cream
Pecan-oat mixture:
3/4 c. quick cooking oats
1 c. pecans, chopped
1/4 c. flour
1/4 c. brown sugar, packed
1/4 c. butter, melted
Ice cream:
1 qt. half & half
1 qt. cream
2 c. brown sugar, packed
4 tsp. vanilla
Additional:
Carmel ice cream topping
Apple pie filling
Combine pecan-oat mixture ingredients; spread in a thin layer on baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Cool then crumble. Combine ice cream ingredients, stirring until sugar is completely dissolved. Freeze in a 4 or 5 qt. ice cream freezer until nearly firm. Fold in oat mixture, ice cream topping, and pie filling.
Second place
Chocolate Marshmallow Delight
Joshua Johnson
3/4 c. marshmallow cream
1 lg. egg
1 c. half & half
3/4 c. granulated sugar
1 T. vanilla extract
3 c. heavy cream
3/4 c. unsweetened cocoa powder
2 c. broken Oreo cookies
Put the egg, half & half, sugar, and vanilla extract in a blender. Blend at medium speed until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is smooth. Slowly add the cocoa while blending at low speed. Warm marshmallow cream in a double boiler. Keep warm. Add marshmallow cream. Slowly add the heavy cream and continue blending on low until smooth. Fold in cookie pieces.
