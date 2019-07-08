GOSHEN — Around 9 a.m. Monday, Barb Hassan noticed a swarm of bees flying around the tree in the front yard of her house at 511 S. Fifth St.
"You could hear them buzzing pretty loudly," she said.
When she walked outside an hour later the bees had gathered into a large mass around a tree branch.
The bees belonged to her husband Tom, who is a self-proclaimed bee "haver." When he began the hobby three years ago, he built his own custom beekeeping suit and bee hive in his back yard to house his Italian bees.
"I guess they got too crowded in the hive," Tom said.
It is the second time this year his bees have left the hive, which they do in order to find a new home, he said. Each time, he has left the swarm alone until the bees decide to fly away.
"A swarm is a completely natural occurrence," local beekeeper Mike Albin said, who is also the Bristol police chief. "A bee hive naturally supersedes the queen. When the hive is overpopulated, a new queen takes half the bees on a mating flight."
Albin explained that because the bees are gorging honey from the hive, they're relatively docile. About half of the population leaves the hive with the new queen to look for a suitable home.
He said it is important to not harm the bees during this state, even a mass of them looks threatening.
"Don't spray them with insecticide," he said. "Bees and pollinators are a valuable part of our community."
