August sunshine on the tongue

As August unfolds, the end of summer looms big.
Ours has been a busy one. I accepted a few extra large assignments and then, there’s always the canning to do. We put away peaches this week and tomato sauce and salsa are waiting in the wings.
Even with these long days there doesn’t seem to be enough hours for all the projects we hope to get to. And it’s not only about the work; it’s also about the pure joys of this season. I love to spend time just sitting and listening to the sounds of summer as the katydids and cicadas sing to their heart’s content.
And our daily walks at OxBow Park take us through the sweet smells of summer. Wildflowers and grasses grow tall, attracting butterflies and dragonflies to their scents. I pause and inhale knowing that in a few short months this will all be gone.
During these days, we often eat simple meals with the freshest ingredients that are available. At least once a week, we enjoy a supper of fresh green beans, fresh corn on the cob and new potatoes.
With a little butter on the side, we savor the flavor and tenderness of these summer vegetables. And then there are tomatoes, basil, and peppers. Everything is at its peak and so delicious. It’s hard to decide what to make or eat.
Today, though, I want to make my favorite fresh corn chowder which takes a little more time in the kitchen. It highlights the wonderful sweetness of fresh corn alongside the brightness of lime and the heat of jalapeño. I get into the rhythm of shucking the ears to remove the outer leaves and the silk.
There’s nothing quite like revealing those shiny yellow kernels of corn. I slice them off the cob and already I can smell their sweetness. As the corn roasts and cooks, I breathe in the smell of summer. And once we sit down to eat the soup, it’s like pure sunshine on the tongue.
Yes, as summer lingers, I want to grab all of its flavors, sounds and scents and live as many hours outside as I can. I know that soon the bell will toll, calling for its end, and I want to have as many memories of it stored in my mind as I can.
Here’s the recipe for the soup, if you want it. If you don’t like too much heat, adjust the jalapeño amounts as needed!
Fresh Corn Chowder with Roasted Corn Guacamole
For the guacamole:
2 c. fresh corn
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and black pepper
1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped
1 lime, finely grated zest and juice
1 jalapeño, stemmed and seeded, finely chopped
1 avocado, pitted and chopped
Mix the corn, olive oil and salt and pepper and spread on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Roast at 450 degrees for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through, until nicely caramelized. Add remaining ingredients.
Serve the soup with a nice dollop of roasted corn mixture. You can also add bacon for additional flavor.
For the soup:
3 cups fresh corn, cut of the cob
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/2 red onion, chopped
1 jalapeño, stemmed and chopped
Salt and black pepper to taste
1 1/2 cups vegetable broth
Put the corn in a food processor. In a soup pot, add olive oil, garlic, onion and jalapeño. Add salt and pepper. Sauté lightly until translucent, then add to corn in the food processor.
Blend until smooth. Return to the soup pot and heat up, stirring until slightly thickened. Slowly whisk in vegetable broth. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
