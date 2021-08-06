GOSHEN — With Cornfest, August First Fridays returns to downtown Goshen this evening.
Cornfest is a celebration of all things corn, featuring a variety of corn-based dishes, a cornhole tournament, a mechanical bull, corny kids activities, and live music, from 5 to 9 p.m., according to a news release.
This event is designed to celebrate both Hoosier and Mexican cultures, as well as serve as a tribute to a shared love of corn.
The event will feature local food specials following the corn theme, free live music by Los Ortega the First Fridays stage, free kids activities, a 25-year anniversary celebration for the Electric Brew, as well as First Fridays in-store promotions and sales
Also featured will be the Cornhole Tournament, for which registration will be available in person Friday from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.
Community organizations and businesses that are taking part in this evening’s event, with booths set up along South Main Street, include Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Fables Books, the Goshen Historical Society, The Goshen Theater, Woodruff’s Footwear and Apparel, The Soapy Gnome and others.
For more information visit downtowngoshen.org.
