ELKHART -- The mayor of Elkhart wants an audit of the city parks department while its director faces accusations of embezzling from a nonprofit youth organization he ran in southern Michigan.
Randall Norton is charged with a felony count of embezzlement following an investigation into missing funds and accounting inconsistencies at Three Rivers Area Mentoring in St. Joseph County, Michigan, according to a news release by Three Rivers police Monday. The group connects adult volunteers with children in that community to provide mentorship guidance.
Norton, the superintendent of the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department, remains employed by the city as the case proceeds. Mayor Tim Neese is also confident no parks department funds have been misused, a city spokeswoman said.
A Three Rivers police detective began investigating allegations Norton possibly misappropriated funds while serving as executive director of TRAM in late January after the organization's new director discovered funds were missing as well as irregularities with the books, police said. Norton had been employed by the city of Elkhart for about a month and a half when the investigation started.
An audit was conducted, and a report in April showed TRAM's debit card was misused and the board was given fraudulent reports that involved accounts, missing cash deposits and grants that weren't applied for. In transactions flagged as embezzlement, police found the organization paid out nearly $10,000 in personal expenses to Norton, and he received more than $11,000 in excess payroll funds, the release shows.
Norton was arrested on a warrant and jailed in St. Joseph County. He was arraigned on the embezzlement count Monday, St. Joseph County courts staff said.
Mayor Neese has called for an external audit of all parks department expenditures since Dec. 3, the date Norton was appointed parks superintendent. The parks board passed a resolution Tuesday supporting the move, city spokeswoman Courtney Bearsch said in an email.
"The mayor remains confident that all funds have been handled appropriately but feels an obligation to the community to confirm this as fact. This will include, but not be limited to, a cross-reference that all expenditures align with the intended use of the funds appropriated by the Common Council," Bearsch said in a statement.
The mayor's office will also now review all claims from the parks department before they're sent to the parks board for approval as an added control to secure public funds, Bearsch said.
Neese expressed confidence in Norton's leadership.
"Randy has worked to develop one of the city's most stringent internal control policies and has proven himself to be instrumental in improving the programming and services provided by the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department," Bearsch's email states.
Bearsch also described the process which led to Norton's hire as parks superintendent as, "the most vetted position of the mayor's tenure."
The city received 160 applications for the position last year and narrowed the field down to 13 qualified candidates. From there, an internal review committee cut the field to four before Norton was appointed from the group to the job, according to Bearsch.
Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 316.
