Attorney kicks off campaign for judge in Elkhart County

ELKHART — An attorney in Elkhart is now in the running to become an Elkhart County judge.
Eric Kinsman announced he’s a candidate for Superior Court 5 as he launched his campaign during an event at Beacon Health & Fitness in Elkhart Sunday night.
Kinsman, a private attorney based in Elkhart, said he has practiced law in the county for more than 21 years. He specializes in legal defense in criminal and traffic cases, according to his website.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin Parkside and received his law degree from DePaul University in Chicago, the site shows.
Kinsman is running for Superior Court 5 judge as a Republican, said Kayla Christofeno, his campaign manager. If the current judge, Charles Wicks, seeks reelection, he and Kinsman would face each other for the party’s nomination for the position in the May 2020 primary elections.
Wicks was elected judge in that court in 2008. He was reelected in 2014.
The court, based in the courthouse in Elkhart, generally covers cases involving habitual traffic offenses, Level 6 felonies and misdemeanors, as well as requests for new trials coming out of Elkhart City Court convictions, according to the county’s local court rules.
Superior Court 5 is one of six superior courts in Elkhart County. Other local courts include Circuit Court, Juvenile Court and city courts in Goshen, Elkhart and Nappanee.
