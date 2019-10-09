GOSHEN — With two at-large Goshen City Council seats currently up for grabs heading into the Nov. 5 municipal city election, community members got the chance to quiz the candidates seeking to fill those seats during a special municipal candidates forum Tuesday evening at the Goshen Public Library.
Sponsored by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce and The Goshen News, Tuesday’s forum offered each of the four candidates seeking to fill the two available at-large Goshen City Council seats a chance to share who they are and answer a few relevant questions prior to the upcoming municipal election.
The four candidates speaking Tuesday included Republican incumbent Brett Weddell and Democratic incumbent Julia King. The two incumbents were in turn joined by newcomers Charles Mumaw, a Democrat and retired Goshen businessman, and David Daugherty, a Republican and former president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce.
THE QUESTIONS
Following a brief introduction by each candidate, the forum continued with a number of questions moderated by Goshen News Editor Roger Schneider focusing on topics relevant to the council at-large positions. Those questions included:
1. An at-large city council member represents all city residents. If elected, how often will you meet with city residents and how much time can you devote to this office on a weekly basis?
2. The Chamber of Commerce members have been urging local governments to share some services to increase efficiencies and lower the cost of government for taxpayers. Would you be willing as a council member to talk to county and township officials about combining services?
3. As Goshen continues to grow in size and population, what do you believe will be your toughest challenge during your term as a city council member?
4. The Goshen Redevelopment Commission members are appointed by the mayor and city council and oversee a budget of millions of dollars, mostly derived from Tax Increment Finance districts. Do you believe an advisory board should be able to handle this much tax revenue without more oversight by the council?
5. It’s been proposed by the Interfaith Hospitality Network and the Goshen Coalition for the Homeless, that the city provide funding for security for at least the next two winters for a temporary low-barrier homeless shelter. Will you support the funding? And, should the city council join with other entities in the community to fund and operate a permanent homeless center that can accommodate single men?
CANDIDATE ANSWERS
Below are a sampling of responses provided by the four at-large council candidates during Tuesday’s forum. To view a video of the entire Q&A session, visit goshennews.com.
Speaking to the question of combining services, Daugherty noted he considers one of the primary responsibilities of any council person is to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars, adding that a necessary part of that goal is to seek out all efficiencies and cost savings wherever they might be.
“I guess one of my core values is that government operates on your money and mine, and my first responsibility is to be a good steward of those dollars,” Daugherty said of the question. “Being a good steward means that I look for opportunities where we can save the taxpayers money. It doesn’t always mean you’re going to make it happen. But to not look is doing a disservice to the taxpayers. So I think you look. It may not always work out, but you have that obligation to make sure you’re taking the best care, the best stewardship, for the tax dollars that people pay.”
In responding to the question about her toughest anticipated challenge should she be re-elected to another term on the council this fall, King said it really comes down to working to ensure that the city and its residents are able to work together effectively.
“I think in most communities, really, the toughest challenge that humans face is just getting along, power sharing, working well together, and learning to cooperate. And I think Goshen does that very well in most respects, and it’s just kind of continuing to work at that,” King said. “I appreciate being part of the Community Relations Commission. They’re working on a series of dialogues that many of the council members have attended, and I just think that that’s really our biggest challenge, is making sure that we can respect one another and work together on the council.
“I’d like an active council. I would love to see that. And that kind of starts with us, too, on the council level,” King added of the question. “I would love to make sure that we have annual retreats. We haven’t always done that. I hope moving forward we could do that. And council committees, just to make sure that we’re on the same page so we can kind of set that tone of working together, making sure that we’re listening and moving forward as a collective body.”
Speaking to the question about the Goshen Redevelopment Commission’s ability to oversee its hefty budget, Weddell indicated that he felt the council already has sufficient oversight in place when it comes to the commission’s budget, the make-up of its members, etc., and additional oversight is not needed.
“So that board consists of five appointed members: three from the mayor’s office, and two from city council, and it has a representative from Goshen Community Schools. That group is appointed by the mayor and the city council, so we do have some authority there,” Weddell said. “That group is dictated by state statute on what they can do, and then the city council approves their budget, and we approve their comprehensive plan as it comes forward. So there is oversight, and to say that there isn’t I think is a little bit inaccurate. And that commission also has city department head Mark Brinson, city attorney Larry Barkes, it has Baker Tilly, previously Umbaugh, helping them manage the bonds and everything. Those meetings are monthly, they’re public, that group has a lot of oversight, it has a lot of guidance, and so therefore I feel that they don’t need any more oversight from city council.”
For his part, Mumaw responded to the question regarding council support of a temporary and/or permanent homeless shelter for the city by noting that he would be open to exploring such options should he be elected to the council this November.
“This is an issue that has been in the papers, particularly this past winter. And there is a lot of, shall we say, opinion on what could be done,” Mumaw said of the question. “I think we’re doing what we can do right now, and I would be open to advice, and I would be open to evaluating the options that are available.”
