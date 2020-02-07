GOSHEN — Seventeen candidates filed by the deadline Friday to have their names added to the May 5 primary election.
While the 2020 filing period ended Friday, Carol Smith, chief deputy clerk of Elkhart County, said candidates have until noon Monday to remove their names.
Candidates who filed Friday include:
• Dick G. Longcor, 69777 C.R. 137, Millersburg — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Benton 2
• Sean J. Holmes, 30758 Springfield Court, Granger — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Cleveland 3
• Angie M. McKee, 2359 Redspire Blvd., Goshen — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Elkhart 5
• Tim W. Yoder, 15085 C.R. 36, Goshen — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Clinton 1
• Vicki Elaine Becker, 71025 C.R. 25, New Paris — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Jackson 2
• Steven E. Clark, 66905 C.R. 1, Wakarusa — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Olive 1 and state convention delegate
• Dan Holtz, 22665 GreenLeaf Blvd., Elkhart — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Olive 16 and state convention delegate
• Republican Courtney Papa, 204 Clarinet Blvd. E., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Republican Claire M. Tarala, 219 Travis Court, Millersburg — state convention delegate
• Republican Judy L. Yoder, 15085 C.R. 36, Goshen — state convention delegate
• Republican Tim W. Yoder, 15085 C.R. 36, Goshen — state convention delegate
• Democrat Jeff A. Berkshire, 337 W. Blaine Ave., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Democrat Amanda Flick, 30547 Pine Bluff Dr., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Democrat Matt Flick, 30547 Pine Bluff Dr., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Democrat Deb Gilles, 23709 Ridgemont Lane, Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Democrat Ellen M. Morey, 331 W. Cleveland Ave., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Democrat Ruth M. Trinkley, 402 N. Madison, Nappanee — state convention delegate
Also of note, Jeff A. Siegel has removed his name from the list of candidates running for Republican precinct committeeman in Clinton 1.
Republican Jacob J. Dermott has removed his name from the list of state convention delegates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.