Mykayla Roskos-Neilson, director of bands for Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School, is “incredibly proud” of her students, as Fairfield Marching Pride prepares to travel to Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, to take part in the Indiana State School Music Association State Finals Saturday.
“Throughout the season, placements have varied from competition to competition in Class D, so we don’t have a good idea as to where Fairfield will place this Saturday,” Roskos-Neilson said by email. “At the end of the day, the placement isn’t what matters. What matters most is that our students have the run of their lives on the field, and that is what we wish for.”
Following the ISSMA semistate competition last Saturday at Ben Davis High School, also in Indianapolis, Fairfield, along with the Concord Minutemen, the NorthWood Red Regiment and Jimtown Marching Jimmies, all advanced to finals, in classes D, B and C, respectively.
NorthWood Red Regiment Band Director Eric Criss said his students’ goal for Saturday is to represent the school “with our best performance of the season.”
“The kids have outperformed and exceeded my expectations every week throughout season,” Criss said by email. “I am eager for this to happen one more time at Lucas Oil Stadium. This fall the band is celebrating a decade of state finals appearances.”
Jimtown Band Director Mary Baughman said her students “bought into the show and it paid off.”
“This is the first time in Jimtown history that we have made it to state and I couldn’t be more honored and blessed to be their director,” Baughman said by email. “We could not have made it this far without our amazing staff and design team and the hard work and support of our band parents. My hopes for Saturday are for the kids to go out and give it their all. I want them to enjoy every minute have the best show we have had all season.”
Scott Spradling is director of music at Concord Community Schools.
“At Concord we are very excited to be returning to the Indiana State Marching Band Finals for the first time since 2018,” Spradling said by email. “Consistency has always been one of our goals and we are honored to be part of this very exclusive group of state finalist marching bands for the 36th time out of the last 38 years. We have also won the state championship five times and are aiming for a chance to win our 6th state title.
“Our slogan all season has been ‘In It To Win It,’ meaning the success or failure of our season is not solely dictated by first place, but that we strive for the excellence needed to be a state champion every day. If we perform our best, and place lower than 1st, we will know that our goal is to achieve at the highest level possible.”
Spradling said this year’s show for his students is called “Handel Hendrix House,” where the band explores the sights and sounds of two very different musical artists: George Handel and Jimi Hendrix.
“Our show finds the commonalities of two amazing musicians who lived 200 years apart and celebrates the musical gifts that they both shared with the world,” he said. “Students have faced greater challenges this year than in previous years due to the pandemic. Thankfully, they have maintained a positive hard-working attitude throughout the season.”
Spradling expressed gratitude to the Concord band staff: Cameron Bradley, Bryan Golden, Jack Hinkle, Steve Peterson, Ryan Prebys and Denton Sutherlin.
“They have been our students’ daily guide throughout the past five months that we have been pursuing marching band excellence, and we are very thankful for their leadership,” he said.
Spradling believes that the performing arts help students make connections with their education that no other subject can provide, and makes every participant a better student in school.
“Lastly, we are very proud of Jimtown, Fairfield, and Northwood, all from Elkhart County, who qualified for the Indiana State Finals. Their achievements speak to the importance of the Performing Arts for all students in Elkhart County and Indiana,” he said.
