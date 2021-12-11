Another visit to the Lafayette area presents yet another new eatery

Last year we pontificated about the newly renovated Purdue Memorial Union Club Hotel – the White Lodging Services Foundation invested $34 million to create a campus destination.
We feel so at home here (Our oldest son, Scott, was born while I was attending Purdue), that we decided to visit again for our sixtieth anniversary. Of course, like all road trips, there is an agenda.
On the way, we stopped for lunch in Wabash at the Twenty Restaurant in the Charley Creek Inn, which we we’ve written about previously. Across the street is the historic Eagle Theater. This landmark was recently renovated and is now hosting holiday events.
Purdue Union Club
We strolled into the lobby and were stunned by the two-story tall Christmas tree. What a welcoming sight! Next is dinner!
Three new eateries were created during the renovation, and a couple more are on the way. The flagship is 8eleven Bistro. Executive Chef, AJ Buchanio has created the existential farm-to-table experience.
The menu includes eleven starters with interesting items like crab croquettes, bone marrow, escargot, steak tartare and fresh-shucked oysters. Clearly, oysters had to come first, and they were an excellent starter.
Then, we shared the roasted bone marrow. The six slabs of halved beef bones were filled with gobs of buttery goodness. So decadent!
Our dinner concluded with a steak and mussels making a great ending to our first day.
Next Day
If you want a great breakfast, stop at the historic Triple XXX Drive Inn just down the hill. Their original root beer is widely distributed and even available in Lake Country.
Always on our agenda is Harry’s Chocolate Shop and a visit with our buddy, Kevin Nolan, aka,” Special K”, aka, “K9”. Harry’s history has been in past articles, including when it was a popular speak-easy during the Prohibition Era.
Special K is truly the bartender extraordinaire! As soon as we walk through the door, he starts pouring our drinks. He knows well what we quaff when hanging at Harry’s.
East End Grill
Across the river is downtown Lafayette where more adventures await. There are three microbreweries, many bars including the historic Sgt. Preston’s of the north, and several upscale restaurants. We particularly like Bistro 501, which we’ve written about in the past.
On this day, we had to check-out another location that receives great raves – East End Grill. Opening in 2016, Chef Ambanish Lulay has created a large local and university following. The kitchen features fresh, local ingredients, and the bar highlights craft beers and cocktails. Extraordinary quality is emphasized throughout!
We settled at the bar and perused the menu, which is an eclectic collection of global fare. The lunch menu features five appetizers including Moroccan cauliflower, pork belly egg rolls and their signature hand-cut truffle fries.
There are four salads with the signature pastrami cobb salad being highly popular. Any one of seven protein offerings can be added to any salad, and there’s always a daily soup.
There are eight sandwiches including pork tacos and an interesting grilled pork belly bahn mi. It’s a twist on the classic Vietnamese sandwich that includes various vegetables combined with a hoisin-sriracha aioli. It will tickle your innards!
The three lunch entrees are barbequed ribs, shrimp and grits and a bizarre vegetarian pumpkin curry noodle dish with tofu.
Instead, I opted for the house-bourbon smoked salmon burger. It was a thick, juicy cake topped with tomato, arugula, Havarti cheese and slathered with a lemon-garlic mayo. I added a slice of onion, and at first bite, I was smitten. It was so good I slammed nearly half before realizing that I hadn’t taken a picture! The bourbon smoke really enhances the salmon flavor.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife went with the soup of the day and the wonderful truffle fries. I would go back just for those fries.
Whether its east or West Lafayette, there are many luscious locations where you can enjoy your favorite cuisine, and these delightful destinations are only two hours from Lake Country.
