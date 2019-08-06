SHIPSHEWANA — “Don’t quit on me now,” the auctioneer chided the crowd. And, they didn’t. The Shipshewana Auction Barn was abuzz with patrons for several hours before the bidding commenced at 4 Friday afternoon.
With most of the seats filled for the first four hours of the auction, some 100 or so people even stayed until 8:45 p.m. for the sale of the final item — a cedar wardrobe. The bidding was lively and the crowd seemed energized by the change in venue for the dinner, auction officials said.
Patrons could eat their haystack in the auction barn, not missing a single item on the auction block. “Many remarked that this was a welcome change for this event,” Executive Director John Sisson’s said. “And we didn’t have to rent a tent.”
Local businesses donated hundreds of items, large and small. Bakers contributed pies and baked goods by the dozens as usual, organizers said. Volunteers gathered to put up and take down the auction stage, to set up chairs, to cook and serve the food and helped patrons load their buys into their vehicles.
Unusual items this year were an antique steamer chest complete with the interior drawers and two large, industrial-sized planters brimming with summer flowers.
