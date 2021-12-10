ELKHART — On Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., at the Historical Roosevelt Building, 215 E. Indiana Ave., the Elkhart Chapter of The Indiana Black Expo will host the Seventh Annual Feed Our Friends Christmas Dinner and Toy Giveaway.
This year, in addition to the normal dinner the Elkhart Chapter has added a toy giveaway live music and other family organized activity, according to a news release. Photos from a past year’s event are shown above.
Food and toy donations are still be accepted for the event. The chapter is also looking for volunteers to help set up and serve food.
For more information, please contact The Elkhart Chapter Of the Indiana Black Expo at 574-226-4328 or elkhartblackexpo574@gmail.com.
