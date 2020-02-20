NAPPANEE — Council members addressed two annexations brought by Nappanee businesses Tuesday night and one received final approval.
The council approved the annexation ordinance for Beacon Health Center on third and final reading. Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight reported that out of the four council members present at the meeting, it passed unanimously 4-0. The next step is a 30-day waiting or remonstrance period.
Beacon Health Center plans to build a health clinic on a six-acre property on Ind. 19 just west of NorthWood High School. The property owners brought the annexation request in order to tie into city utilities.
Newmar also brought an annexation request for a parcel on the south side of C.R. 52 between C.R. 101 and C.R. 3. The annexation ordinance was passed on first reading. A public hearing was set for March 16.
SOUTH PARK EXPANSION
A resolution was passed by the council that will allow them to move forward on plans to expand South Park.
According to Knight, the resolution states the park department received a grant from the Department of Natural Resources for the expansion of South Park and an adjacent property came up for sale. Apparently there are two parcels — parcel A is the parcel the city wants to purchase while the attached parcel B will be retained by the owners.
South Park is on Reed Street and is about three acres of mostly grassy field for playing ball, Frisbee and other activities, as well as some playground equipment.
In other business, council:
• Approved a replat of Craftsman Village parcels 1-4 which adds some additional land to the outskirts of those parcels.
• Approved writing off bad debt — uncollectable water bills from 2017-2018.
• Approved changing the first council meeting in April to March 31 due to spring break creating a possible lack of quorum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.