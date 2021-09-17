On Sunday, Michiana residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
The walk will kick off at 1 p.m. at Central Park, 235 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, followed by a Promise Garden ceremony at 2 p.m., according to a news release.
“The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities,” the release said. “The Walk will be held outdoors and implement additional safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Masks are encouraged and will be available on site. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees.”
Options are also being offered to participate online and “Walk from home” in local neighborhoods.
For more information and to register, visit alz.org/walk.
