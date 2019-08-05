Alfalfa needs food in the fall

A ton of alfalfa hay will remove 15 pounds of phosphorus and 60 pounds of potassium from the soil. If someone harvests 6 tons of alfalfa hay per acre from a field, they are removing 90 pounds of phosphorus and 360 pounds of potassium that year.
To maintain that stand at a similar soil test and yield, it is necessary to put those nutrients back into the field. It is recommended to split the dose equally between spring and fall, one application after the first cutting, one application after the last harvest, which is usually in mid-September around here.
Our farmer in the first example would therefore apply 45 pounds of phosphorus in the spring after the first cutting, along with 180 pounds of potassium. The application would repeat itself in September, after the final harvest.
Boron is the most limiting micronutrient on Elkhart County alfalfa fields, particularly on our sands. In fields known to have boron deficiency, 2 pounds of actual Boron should be applied annually with the other fertilizers. If you are not sure whether your field is a low testing boron field, the best way to find out is to do a forage test. Boron deficiency can mimic other issues, so it is well worth the cost of a test to find out how your field stands.
Sulfur deficiency is becoming a bit more common in some fields. We used to get some sulfur from the steel mill pollution to our west. Since much of that smokestack pollution has been cleaned up, we do see an occasional sulfur related deficiency in alfalfa. Again, a tissue test can show whether there is truly a deficiency, since the symptoms can appear to mimic other issues.
Jeff Burbrink is a Purdue Extension educator in Elkhart County. He can be reached at 574-533-0554 or at jburbrink@purdue.edu.
