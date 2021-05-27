ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary worked this past week with the U.S. Department of Justice, other accredited animal sanctuaries and law enforcement to successfully seize and rescue 69 big cats at the Tiger King Park owned by Jeff and Lauren Lowe.
Home to these lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrid, and a single jaguar, the Thackerville, Oklahoma facility was searched and the animals removed due to “ongoing Endangered Species Act violations,” according to a news release from Black Pine.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, home to more than 100 displaced, captive-raised exotic animals, is providing refuge and care for four of the 69 cats while the U.S Department of Justice pursues permanent forfeiture of the animals. Nestled on 18 acres near Albion, it is the only accredited multi-species animal sanctuary in the Midwest.
“While in the care of Black Pine, each animal will receive veterinary care, diets designed for each animal’s health needs, enrichment activities and large natural habitats to live in,” according to the release.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is operated by Professional Animal Retirement Center Inc. a 501c3 non-profit, charitable organization. Guided tours are available by reservation Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the summer. Reservations can be made by visiting www.bpsanctuary.org.
