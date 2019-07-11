GOSHEN — A week after jets flew over the Goshen Municipal Airport for America’s Freedom Fest, the three-day Air Supremacy Over Goshen, a large-scale model airplane show, is in full-swing in the same skies.
Chuck Hamilton, president of the model airshow, is very proud of what he has helped to create in Goshen, especially the number of people, both pilots and spectators, who come out to the event.
The show, which has now been going on for three years, usually draws in around 100 to 150 pilots from all across the country and more than 3,000 spectators.
“We’ve got pilots coming from 15 different states. These are people who are utilizing the latest model airplane technology,” Hamilton said. “The amount of work and dedication these people put into their planes is incredible.”
Longtime model airplane enthusiast Mark Klingler traveled all the way from Youngstown, Ohio, to attend the Air Supremacy show.
“This is my first time here, but I really like it so far,” Klingler said.
Klingler has been particularly impressed by the local food, having been to both Lux Café in Goshen and Das Dutchman Essenhaus in Middlebury.
According to Hamilton, there are pilots of all social classes who attend the show.
“We have doctors, lawyers, plumbers, business men who come out. And they’re all united in their love for planes,” Hamilton said.
Jeff Michael, a Michigan model airplane pilot, said the things he likes the most about the airshow are the people, the grass runway and the community of pilots. Michael also mentioned that the reasonable prices are another great aspect, with tickets to watch the show costing $5 for people ages 13 to adults. Youth 12 and younger are admitted free as are veterans. The airshow continues through Sunday.
The show is operated by a nonprofit organization, with all the proceeds going both back into the airshow and into the community through donations made to the Goshen police and fire departments, as well as various local charities.
