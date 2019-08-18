WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Historical Society hosted its annual Historic Ag Days Friday and Saturday that attracted people interested in vintage machines and life from bygone eras.
The thump-thump of steam engines and old tractors was common throughout the museum’s grounds and Civil War reenactors and a blacksmith provided first-person interpretations of historic events.
Donations collected from the event will be used to help pay for a new roof for the museum’s main building.
