After saving friend's life at lunch, West Noble student receives Red Cross award

FORT WAYNE — A West Noble High School student who helped a fellow student and friend, Carl Galloway, with a blocked airway by applying abdominal thrusts March 11, has been recognized by the America Red Cross.
The American Red Cross awarded Titus Allard the Certificate of Extraordinary Action, which is given to people who step up in an emergency and help save or sustain a life.
“If Allard did not act so quickly, the outcome of this situation could have been significantly worse,” said Katherine MacAulay, executive director of the American Red Cross, Northeast Indiana chapter. “Recipients of these lifesaving awards exemplify the mission of the Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. They are to be commended for their willingness to help others in distress.”
The Red Cross staff hopes that Allard’s quick actions will encourage others to get emergency response training. Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of online, blended (online and in-person skills session) and classroom courses are available online at redcross.org/takeaclass.
