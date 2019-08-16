African Children's Choir to perform tonight

GOSHEN — A group of talented and inspirational young people from Uganda will bring their energetic act to Goshen this week. The African Children’s Choir will perform their Just as I Am tour program at Maple City Chapel tonight.
The Just as I Am tour combines traditional hymns with African cultural sound and a stunning visual story of God’s faithfulness, according to organizers.
Jade Powers, volunteer tour leader said this particular tour the group will be performing “all hymns — some done to an African beat, but it will be traditional hymns that people should recognize.”
The African Children’s Choir is a non-profit humanitarian and relief organization that helps children by providing education with the goal of helping them have a better future. Music for Life is the parent organization and works in seven African countries, such as Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. They have helped educated 52,000 children and impacted the lives of more than 100,000 people through its relief programs.
Powers said the children in this choir are all from Uganda because it’s the “easiest place to get the kid’s passports and visas.”
She explained the children in the choir are between the ages of 7-11 and are at the training academy for six months.
“They start primary school there as well as singing and dancing,” she said.
Some of the children have more knowledge of the English language than others. They are taught English at the school.
Powers said the children are “Extremely talented. They amaze me.”
She explained after the tour they go back to the same primary school where they began their training. They do age out from going on tour at age 11 but are “always a part of our family through high school and college.” They continue through the education program, are mentored and are involved in different camps, “They’re always somehow entwined.”
She said the African Children’s Choir is working on opening a secondary school and explained that in Uganda the children take a test and are ranked, which determines which secondary school they’ll attend.
The children in the choir are on tour for nine months. For the youngsters who normally are limited to travel in about a five-mile radius of their home “or as far as they can walk,” Powers said the tour is “really life-changing.”
“It exposes them to the world and its possibilities and they learn about different cultures. It’s a really good experience,” Powers said.
She explained they also stay with host families. “Every church selects five families and that’s where we stay.”
She said doing so immerses them in the language. Generally, there are 18-20 children on tour, but this time there are 16. So far, the children have taken their first boat ride and ridden horses with their host families. “It broadens their world,” she said.
PAST PERFORMANCES
The African Children’s Choir has in the past been privileged to perform before presidents and heads of state, including for the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II on her diamond jubilee. They’ve also performed with musical stars including Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Michael W. Smith and other inspirational artists.
When asked to what she attributes the popularity of this young group she replied, “The show is extremely entertaining and lively but I think the draw for people is that the children carry hope and joy. It just radiates from them.”
“For people in the audience their lives are impacted. Something happens in the hearts of the individuals seeing these kids perform. It reinstates joy and hope in them,” she said.
As one who has witnessed many performances she said, “On stage something profound happens.”
Powers added she hopes people will take the opportunity to come out and witness it for themselves.
IF YOU WANT TO GO
The internationally acclaimed African Children’s Choir will be performing at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 7 tonight. The concert is free and open to the public. An offering will be taken to support the African Children’s Choir education, care, and relief and development programs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.