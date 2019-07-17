GOSHEN — The annual Elkhart County 4-H Fair will begin its nine-day run Friday with an additional concert, a new cooling center and discounted first-day admission.
After meeting and planning for months, members of the fair board said they are excited to kick off the fair.
According to Miranda Muir, new general manager of the fair, the biggest change this year is First Friday, where admission to the fair will be $5. Select food vendors will also offer $5 specials. Also on First Friday will be the “free ride on the big wheel,” when Ferris wheel rides be free from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 pm.
Being a new Elkhart County 4H Fair staff member this year, Muir expects to meet a lot of people, learn and become more beneficial. She is especially excited about working with the many volunteers who make the fair what it is.
“We are planning for a great fair. We’ve got the same wonderful volunteers we’ve had for years. They’re good people,” Muir said. “It’ll be awesome.”
North American Midway unit set-up manager, Blake Huston, anticipates a good, well-run fair.
“The fair board does and continues to do a terrific job making this fair great and enjoyable,” Huston said.
His company provides the rides and midway attractions.
Fair set-up officially began on Monday, with larger rides and food trailers brought in on Saturday. A new ride, Star Dancer, will be featured this year. Huston is looking forward to seeing all the rides in action. His only concern is the expected hot weather during the first days of fair week.
This year, fair officials have also taken more steps to ensure the fairgoers will be comfortable during the hottest days.
A cooling center will operate in the former Eastern Star building. Emergency medical services will also be providing portable cooling stations, as well. And as offered in the past, misting stations will be available throughout the fair.
According to Mark Steinwedel of the National Weather Service’s northern Indiana office, the excessive heat and high temperatures will start Friday and last until Sunday, when a cold front will move in.
Hydration, many breaks and knowing your body’s limitations are the keys to surviving the heat, Steinwedel said.
Next week, temperatures will drop to the regular highs normally seen this time of year.
Rabbits, animals which cannot tolerate extremely hot weather, will be moved into their fair exhibit space as temperatures drop.
Other changes to this year’s fair include the suspension of the cheerleading contest, as well as Education Day, due to lack of participation. The senior queen pageant has also been moved ahead a week, with Veteran’s Day taking its place at Heritage Park.
Josh Culp, fair board president, said that an additional concert has been added on Friday night. Echosmith will be performing at the grandstand. The Muwendo Children’s Choir from Uganda will also be performing two concerts on First Friday, one at 12 p.m. and another at 1 p.m.
According to Culp, this year’s fair will follow the tradition of being a great, family-oriented event.
