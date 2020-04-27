GOSHEN — Design work costs ticked up in the plans to build a roundabout at an intersection near Elkhart.
During their meeting Monday, the Elkhart County commissioners approved an updated contract with Troyer Group for the project at C.R. 18, C.R. 13 and C.R. 115.
Plans call for turning the intersection — where C.R. 13 and C.R. 115 meet C.R. 18 in two different places — into an elongated roundabout.
Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie said $27,345 was added to the more than $335,000 engineering design contract last year. The early designs had to be adjusted to address safety concerns involving a hill on C.R. 18 just east of the intersection with C.R. 13. The update covers the environmental design costs.
The county is being reimbursed with federal funds for about 80 percent of the contract cost, McKenzie said.
Work on the roundabout project is expected to begin next year at a total estimated cost of $2.3 million.
