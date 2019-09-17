NAPPANEE — When it comes to Nappanee’s financial state, it’s “pretty healthy,” according to Ross Hagen, certified public accountant with Baker Tilly.
Baker Tilly prepares a cash flow report for city government annually, which takes the budget expenditures and anticipated revenue and then projects increases or decreases.
He told the council they’re expecting a 3.5% increase in the maximum levy over 2019, despite 13% the city is not receiving due to the property tax circuit breaker, which amounts to $414,051 in lost property tax revenue.
They’re anticipating bringing in $3.2 million in property tax revenue in 2020. At the end of 2020 total operating receipts should be $6 million.
The Motor Vehicle Highway Fund should increase by $43,729 for an end-of-year balance in 2020 of $545,667. There’ll be a decrease of $95,549 in Local Road and Streets because of a dump truck purchase, but that will still leave a balance of $386,806 at the end of 2020, which is about two year’s worth of operating.
Parks and Recreation will have a decrease of $60,607, but the department will still have $72,720 at end of year. There’s an Aviation Department decrease of $14,222, leaving a year-end balance of $96,577.
The Public Safety Local Option Income Tax shows a decrease of $313,504 because of budgeted items like a new ambulance and new radios. But there will still be a year-end balance of $236,520.
Hagen also took the council through other funds, including the Riverboat Fund and Rainy Day Fund — many of which will have receipts but no budgeted expenditures in 2020 so they will be available for future major expenditures. Hagen said that will leave the city at the end of 2020 with $11.3 million in cash and investments.
SALARY ORDINANCES
The council approved two ordinances on first reading for salaries in 2020. The first was for the elected official’s ordinance. Mayor Phil Jenkins said it was a 2% across-the-board increase.
Councilman Jake Dermott wanted to know why the new clerk-treasurer was going to be paid $67,807 when “he has no experience.”
Jenkins said the clerk-treasurer is an elected official and that was the rate set.
Councilman Todd Nunemaker, who is on the salary ordinance committee, said it was no different than a new council member who is inexperienced.
The ordinance passed 4-1 with Dermott voting against the ordinance.
The council also approved the employee and appointed official salary ordinance, which for the most part was a 2% across-the-board increase. Jenkins had attached a memo with a couple of changes.
The first was a change in the job title and description for the parks department golf course greenskeeper to grounds superintendent, which is more widely used industrywide.
The other change was adding a part-time medic to the Emergency Medical Services Department.
Council members had a few questions, including Brandy Yoder who pointed out a billing clerk position was listed at a lower rate than last year even though there was a 2% increase.
Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Brown said the salaries listed are maximums and since that person wasn’t near the maximum that amount reflected the 2% raise.
Yoder also wanted to be reassured that the employees who had dual roles and were being paid from more than one fund were not being paid at different rates. Brown assured her that was the case.
Yoder also questioned if allowing police officers to take cars home had increased fuel costs. Police Chief Steve Rulli said that was really hard to determine since those costs go up and down.
Jenkins said they made that decision to have a bigger police presence, but if fuel prices increase, they may have to re-examine the policy.
The employee and appointed official ordinance passed unanimously on first reading.
PARK GRANT
Chris Davis, superintendent of Parks and Recreation, told the council he just learned that afternoon that his department was awarded a grant from the Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation in the amount of $250,000.
He said it is a 50-50 matching grant and will “help kick start South Park” renovations.
Those renovations are part of the five-year master plan and Mayor Jenkins said South Park will get a major overhaul, an all-inclusive park and more.
A public hearing will take place on the two ordinances Oct. 7.
