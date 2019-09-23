GOSHEN — Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson reminds voters of Elkhart, Goshen, Bristol and Millersburg, that no-excuse absentee voting in person will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 8.
Voters should watch the newspaper for an official announcement including all details for in-person absentee voting, he said.
In addition to in-person absentee voting, a voter is qualified to vote by traveling absentee voter board if they are confined, ill or have been injured; if they are caring for a person who is confined; or if they are a voter with disabilities and believe the available polling places on election day are not accessible to them, Anderson said.
To vote absentee by traveling board, a voter can contact the Election Board at 574-535-6469 to receive an absentee ballot application. The deadline for the Election Board to receive the application is Nov. 4 by noon, but can be submitted at any earlier time.
Once the application is received and approved, Anderson said, the Election Board will make contact with the voter to schedule a date and time that a bi-partisan absentee board can visit the voter to assist them with casting their ballot. Absentee voting by traveling board will begin Oct. 17.
Voters can also vote absentee by mail, if they qualify. Qualifying reasons to vote absentee by mail are:
- Expecting to be out of town on Election Day;
- Expecting to be confined on Election Day due to illness or injury;
- Expecting to be caring for a confined person on Election Day;
- If a person is a voter with disabilities (A disabled absentee voter who is unable to mark their own ballot or sign the ballot security envelope MUST vote by travel board.);
- If a voter is at least 65 years of age;
- If a voter will have official election duties outside their voting precinct;
- If a voter is scheduled to work the entire 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day;
- If a voter is unable to vote on Election Day due to observance of a religious discipline or religious holiday the entire 12 hours the polls are open;
- If a voter is a member of the military or is a public safety officer.
- If a voter is prevented from voting on Election Day due to the unavailability of transportation.
The deadline for the Election Board to receive an application to vote absentee by mail is Oct. 24, by 11:59 p.m.
Absentee ballot applications are accepted by the following means:
- Mail — Election Board, 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen, IN 46526
- Email — elkhartcoabsentee@elkhartcounty.com
- Fax — 574-535-6471
- Hand Delivery — Election Board, 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen, IN 46526
Voters can view the candidates that will be on their ballot by providing basic information at www.indianavoters.com. The Election Board can also mail a sample ballot to a voter upon request. Call 574-535-6469 during office hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.)
Even though this is a municipal election year, Anderson said that all Hoosier voters are encouraged to make sure their voter registration information is accurate and up to date.
Questions may be directed to the Elkhart County voter registration office at 574-535-6775, 574-535-6774, the County Clerk’s Office at 574-535-6469, or the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.
The Elkhart County Election Board would also like to remind all currently registered municipal voters to be looking for postcard mailings regarding absentee voting and vote center locations a voter can choose from on Election Day, Anderson said. The mailings will be done in batches, with all municipal voters to be notified by the end of October.
Contact the Election Board for more information about registering to vote, voting absentee or about the use of vote centers on Election Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.