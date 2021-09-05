A windy trail downriver - and a climb up a rock wall

Our trail down to the Wind River winds around the YMCA property and takes us to the river.
From there, we follow a narrow, dusty horse trail along the road. It’s an easy hike for this area of Colorado where, at 8,300 feet, it’s a little harder to breathe and the sun seems to penetrate our skin more readily. Stella, the dog, pulls me along but we soon discover that we’ve walked past the turnoff.
The trail here is not very well marked and so we need to retrace our steps. As I shift Stella’s leash in my left hand and hold onto my water bottle in my right hand, my feet slip on the loose gravel and I fall down hard, hitting my upper back on a large protruding rock.
It feels like my back parts hit my front parts and I slowly get up, back bent over, breathing hard. I’m not sure I’ll make it back to the cabin but I follow the newest advice I’ve heard: keep moving whatever you injured, if you can. It will prevent the muscles from stiffening up.
When we return to the cabin, I sit out on the front porch to read and rest. The views of the mountains from here are amazing. And maybe it’s OK to not do anything strenuous for the rest of the day.
Yet there is one thing.
I was really hoping to try my hand at climbing the rock wall while here at the YMCA of the Rockies. It can’t hurt me anymore than this sore back, right? I go online and make an appointment to climb the following morning.
I wake up slowly after a good night of sleep in the King sized bed that comes with this cabin. My back complains slightly but it’s a new day. I enjoy a breakfast of pancakes and bacon and a couple of cups of much needed coffee out on the porch, watching the sun reach over the mountains. I fill my water bottle and we take a short hike as a warm up for my new experience.
At the outdoor center, the two women who will guide me are surprised that I’m all by myself. They immediately get me into the harness and adjust it to fit me. Then, they attach the ropes and make me practice how to rappel down the wall so that I can feel secure in my climb.
Now comes the hard part.
Using every muscle in my body, I slowly find footholds and handholds to make my way up the wall. Though I tend to have a fear of heights, I’m so absorbed in the puzzle of which route to take that I forget how high I am climbing. Sometimes, just the smallest crack holds my foot and just the tiniest finger grip keeps me going upward.
Somehow, I make it to the top faster than I imagined and I’m still looking for the next foothold and handhold when they yell from below, “You made it! Good job!”
I slowly rappel and once I’m back down on the ground, I realize all my muscles are shaking and I’m so glad for that full bottle of water. Two more times, I attempt the climb only to get about two thirds of the way up. I discover that my body has used up all its energy and adrenaline on that first climb.
Yet I’m no longer thinking about that sore back! And, in my brain, I find that I’m thinking about when I can do this again. There’s something about finding your way up a rock wall that is indeed an awesome challenge.
Now that I look back on the experience, I find it gives me a certain sense of confidence in what my body and my mind can do if they set themselves to it.
Today, as I heard the first leaves crunching underfoot, I took one last look back on summer and its new experiences. And now I’m walking toward autumn. With the change of season, what new might come my way?
