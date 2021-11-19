As in past years, this is a good time to recognize all the amazing volunteer efforts that have been put into Goshen’s urban forest.
The time, energy and dollars that people have given over the year help our forest to grow, help it to be healthy, and help its benefits to reach more and more residents. One of the things which we understand is that caring for trees is caring for people.
When we plant a tree and water it, or mulch around it carefully so that mowers and weed-trimmers won’t damage it, or prune storm-damaged limbs so that the tree can heal more completely, or remove invasive plants from our forests, the care that goes into these trees turns into shade and clean air and clean water and beauty which are good for people. A lot of people in Goshen have been doing this kind of work simply because they care.
To start with, students from Goshen High School have participated in some pretty extraordinary ways this past spring and fall. Classes led by Ali Gotwals, Matt Katzer, and Shelly Kunkle worked at removing invasive honeysuckle and privet from woods south of the Rieth Interpretive Center.
This is hard, manual work, which requires getting off of the beaten path, out of the comfort zone, and literally into the thicket. About 300 students contributed an hour each to this effort in 2021, making a big difference on the forest floor, opening space for native trees, grasses and flowers to get established. This is a key on-going effort to help our forests remain vibrant and viable.
One of Ali Gotwals’ classes also researched, chose and planted one tree at the High School this fall. They chose a bald cypress from the City Nursery because of its great tolerance for a wide variety of urban conditions, and because of its climate adaptability. They dug a hole along 10th Street, rolled the tree into position, replaced the soil, mulched the tree, and watered it in during a class period.
Volunteers have been important for some of the trail maintenance between the Elkhart River and the Millrace. Storms during the year brought down large limbs and sometimes whole trees over these trails making them impassible. Various times during the year Eric Good Kauffman and others were able to help open these paths while Parks Maintenance and Forestry staff were busy taking care of other cleanup. Their help is greatly appreciated by many who enjoy hiking in the woods.
Patrick Coonan led volunteer efforts at the Community Orchard, at Abshire Park. Getting young fruiting trees and shrubs established is a real labor of love, and takes time and patience.
John Keller has been a regular volunteer contributor over the past several years. He has consistently given time to caring for young trees, whether at the City Nursery, or more recently at Fidler Pond Park. This year he put in hundreds of hours mulching, weeding, staking and watering young trees around the pond. His efforts have been essential to helping these trees get established in some tough soil conditions.
This summer, sixteen committed volunteers watered just over 300 trees each week. They distributed 34,500 gallons of water between June and September to newly planted street and park trees all over Goshen. The watering happened every morning of the work week (about four hours) except when we had decent rain. Without this critical work, many of our young trees would not survive long enough to establish viable root systems.
So these folks are the foundation of our future urban forest: Joe Christophel, Christine Guth, Leonard Beechy, Anne Birky, Jay Detweiler, Roy Hartzler, Galen Hershberger, Don Jantzi, Ned Kauffman, Stan King, Bill Miller, Larry Rupp, two different Doug Yoders, Walter Schmucker, and Jane Stoltzfus-Buller.
The Trees For Goshen (TFG) committee is another group of volunteers who has done a lot of great work this year. Spring and fall plantings resulted in nearly 150 trees being planted, primarily in private property across Goshen. TFG also partnered with Myron and Dana Bontrager to raise over $14,000 for tree planting during the course of the Bontrager’s epic bike ride from Maine to Key West at the end of the summer (thanks also to the over 100 donors who contributed!). TFG committee members are Jonathan Corbin, Kristi Smith, Mike Genau, Libbs Neill, Brett Pepper, Elena Fischer, Mattie Lehman, Melanie Helmuth, Jesse Stoltzfus, and Joey Gibson.
Finally, Tree Board members are folks from the community who volunteer to help us think about urban forestry issues. Among the biggest tasks this year were planning a pandemic-friendly Arbor Day event, and distributing trees to high school graduates. Tree Board has also begun work on a survey about attitudes towards trees. Tree Board members this year have been Greg Imbur, Erin Floyd, Dave Ostergren, Kristi Smith, Melanie Helmuth, and Ryan Smith.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.