A time to soak, share and look for the light

The rain feels a little bit like sleet as it falls through the bare trees at OxBow Park.
A sharp wind rustles through the leaves at our feet as we follow the trail. The landscape around us has opened up since the undergrowth fell to the frost. Because of the weather, there’s no one else around.
Only a few deer appear and a hawk swoops low over the trees. In this fresh winter air, our walk in the woods becomes a restorative balm.
Since our return from Spain, life has returned to its lightning speed and days are filling up with to-do lists. The calendar tells me that it’s only a week and a half until our family gathers. That seems too soon when I think about the things I still want to get done before everyone arrives!
But I need to remember that this season is also meant to be a time to ponder. So within the busyness, I look for moments to breathe. Today’s walk, away from the rush, takes me there.
Each day, though, is another opportunity to find those moments. And that’s how I approach December. In the morning, I light my collection of candles and enjoy the candlelight as I drink my breakfast coffee and plan out my day. At night, once I’m home, I like to cocoon with some knitting or a book.
Instead of looking too far ahead, I try to enjoy each step on the way, whether in a slow moving grocery line, waiting for a train, cutting cheese at my shop or mixing up a batch of cookies in my kitchen.
Within the filled hours, there are pockets to breathe. I intentionally look for them then take full advantage of them when they appear. Sometimes, it’s a meaningful chat with a friend or a minute to soak in the beauty around me. Sometimes, it’s just being present in the moment.
This past Saturday, after a busy morning at the Goshen Farmers’ Market cutting cheese, we took one of those moments. Instead of driving home where we usually fall asleep, we headed to the Goshen Brewing Company. As we ordered our beer and installed ourselves at a counter, employees greeted us or waved.
As the sun beamed bright through the windows, we listened and swayed to the music, kicked some ideas around, made some plans and slowly wound down from the full morning. Then we went home, our hearts full, ready to tackle some Christmas decorating and our Christmas tree search.
As these weeks speed by, I try to slow them down with these intentions: soak in the beauty, share the love, look for the light. And take the time, take the time!
