Sunny weather graced four area high school graduation ceremonies on Sunday.
At 11 a.m. Goshen High School graduates smiled while taking to the field at the school, looking up to see their family members in the packed stands on the home side of the football field. An estimated 427 students graduated.
Following the processional, The Star Spangled Banner by Francis Scott Key was performed by Tiffany Woodka and Sasha Ramos, with instrumentals by the high school wind ensemble directed by Thomas Cox.
Speakers for the ceremony included an invocation delivered by Krystal Araujo, welcoming remarks by Goshen City Council Youth Advisor Hazany Palomino, and opening remarks by Superintendent Dr. Steve Hope.
Student speakers included Meiling Yordy, Pamela Alvarado, Jenna VanderWey, Arleth Martinez Vargas, and Lucy Kramer. This was followed by an introduction of GHS Principal Dr. Barry Younghans by Megan Gallagher, recognition of honor students and presentation of Class of 2021 by Younghans, and conferring of diplomas Goshen Community School Board President Roger Nafziger.
The other three ceremonies all began at 2 p.m.
The Fairfield Class of 2021 entered Fairfield Jr./Sr. High School one final time as students. The students smiled while entering the gym at the high school while looking around to see their family members in the packed crowd. During the ceremony, it was estimated that 117 students graduated.
Speakers for the ceremony included a prelude by Larry Becker, welcoming remarks by Principal Jason Grasty, a top 10 address by Top 10 Academic All Stars Hannah Diener, Colin Hochstedler, Jeno Leavitt, Craig Martin, Bryson Miller, Kaden Plett, Mackayla Stutsman, Katelyn Tinsley, Emma Yoder, and Madelyn Yoder. Presentation of diplomas was done by Principal Jason Grasty, and conferring of degrees by Marilee Keim.
A candle lighting ceremony was performed by the senior choir at the end.
Wawasee High School graduates socially distanced one last time during their final school year when they gathered to receive their diplomas Sunday afternoon.
The class heard from valedictorian Tate Cowan, salutatorian Alexandra Haberman and graduate Riley Menzie. Bronwyn Bonner led the prayer.
Assistant Principal John Snyder presented the farewell address.
The class motto was “3 quarantines later … now we’re here.”
Northridge High School saw an estimated 333 students graduate.
Following a procession into and around the track of Interra Field, Class of 2021 President Gage Ornduff welcomed his classmates and members of the audience, who filled the seats at or close to capacity. Class Secretary Kora Beasley followed with an Irish Blessing, and then Principal Andrew Wood gave introductions.
Mr. Scott Radeker described this year’s graduating class as “amazing,” noting the “mature and respectful manner” with which the students completed their senior year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Rumor on the street, this may be the best class that ever came through Northridge,” Radeker said. “Choose to believe in yourselves, regardless of what other people may say.”
