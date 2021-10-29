For good attendance, finishing their reading challenge, and no referrals for the first quarter of school, these Lakeland Intermediate students that qualified were treated to an ice cream sundae Wednesday afternoon.
A SUNDAE ON WEDNESDAY
GOSHEN — Evelyn May Hartzler Smith died Thursday. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service, at East Goshen Mennonite Church. More details are available at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home's website.
LAGRANGE [mdash] Mervin S. Mast, 78, of LaGrange, died at 4:59 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. He was born Nov. 15, 1942, in LaGrange to Samuel L. and Mattie J. (Miller) Mast. On Oct. 11, 1966, in Shipshewana, he married Anna E. Miller, she survives. Survivors i…
