If you planted trees recently, make sure they are getting watered.
Any tree that was planted in the past two years, as far back as the spring of 2019, could use some extra water. While Elkhart County is not yet listed as being in early or moderate drought conditions, we are qualified as “abnormally dry” – the stage before drought – by the National Integration Drought Information System. As of this weekend, we are 2.84 inches below normal annual precipitation levels.
Like other plants, and animals, trees rely on water to move nutrients throughout their vascular system. Water is also essential for regulating temperature throughout the various parts of a tree, leaves in particular.
Without enough water, life processes begin to shut down. This is easily seen in young trees, especially seedlings and saplings, whose root systems are not well developed and tend to be relatively shallow.
When soil moisture content is low, these vulnerable root systems are unable to access enough water to support a growing tree, and leaves will quickly wilt, wither, and may fall off.
While the wilting and excising (allowing to fall off) of leaves looks bad – and is certainly a signal that a tree is water-stressed – it may not be the end of life. A tree places significant amounts of water in its leaves so that they can photosynthesize, creating the food which it needs; a lot of water is evapo-transpirated out of the leaves in this process, and essentially lost.
When a tree is having trouble accessing enough water, it will shut down its leaves in order to conserve moisture, even though this means it can no longer photosynthesize. With fewer or no leaves, a tree has a better chance of surviving until there is adequate precipitation, when it will use stored energy to re-leaf.
Of course, if precipitation doesn’t arrive soon enough, or if the tree is too small, or otherwise stressed, it may very well dry out and die. The point, however, is to not give up on a tree which has wilted or shed leaves: this is a clear signal that it needs water. Providing extra water can revive a tree which may otherwise appear dead.
One good way to tell whether such a tree is still living and viable is to use your thumbnail to gently scratch the thin “skin” of a twig. If the tissue underneath is green, the tree is still alive, and in need of water as soon as possible.
The larger a tree, the more extensive its root system. This means that it can access moisture from a much broader and deeper soil area than smaller and younger trees.
It also means that its own canopy is helping to preserve moisture content in the soil by shading the ground in which it is growing. Large and well-established trees typically do not need extra watering unless we get into serious drought conditions.
Because a tree’s root system is designed to grow extensively, its important to provide water in a way that will reach all or most of its roots, and which will encourage them to grow. While dumping a half a bucket of water on the dry ground around a young tree is better than nothing, the chances of much (or any) of that water reaching the tree roots is pretty unlikely. Most of the water will be wicked away or run off before it can soak deep enough to reach the tree roots.
A much better way to water a tree is to allow water to run at a slow trickle, over a longer period of time, beneath the area of the tree’s canopy. This is great even for a very small or young tree.
Slow watering can be done with a hose (a very slow trickle for 45 minutes several times a week), or with a 5-gallon bucket (drill an 1/8 inch hole in the bottom, fill it up with water, and set it near the stem of the tree), or with a water bag. With these methods, the water will soak deeply into the soil, building a reserve of water, which the tree roots can access easily, and which will encourage them to continue to grow more extensively.
Make sure you also add a layer of mulch around your tree. This will help the soil to hold more moisture, where your tree needs it. The mulch should be 2-3 inches thick, at least a 2 foot radius around the trunk, and spread evenly around the tree.
Don’t pile the mulch around the trunk; in fact its best to pull the mulch away from the base of the tree to keep fungus and bacteria from causing problems.
A little watering now makes a big difference in thirty years.
