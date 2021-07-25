It’s a steamy northern Indiana summer day.
Smoke from the Canadian and western wildfires dissipates the normal soft blue of the July sky. As we run errands on our day off, we try to stay cool. In the middle of the day, we have a few free hours and decide to take a short trek along the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail.
Jim makes sure the tires are pumped up on his blue Schwinn Speedster and on my Cocoa Trek. Our bikes are pretty low key, nothing like the bikes on the Tour de France which I’ve been watching these past three weeks. When we bike, we want to smell the summer air and take in the sights: we’re definitely not on a mission of speed.
And since this is our first foray onto the Pumpkinvine this year, we’re ready for sore muscles later! Since the temperature is climbing, I fill a bottle with water and ice, place it in my bike basket and with no further ado, we’re off.
From our house, it’s not too far to the Maple City Greenway, Goshen’s lovely network of over 30 miles of bicycle and pedestrian paths. We are connecting with the Abshire Park trail which then connects us to the Pumpkinvine.
Once off the city streets, the trail meanders and takes us through wetlands, woods and fields. As we slowly get into our biking rhythm, we feel the change in temperature as we move in and out of the shade.
As we pedal, the only sounds around us are the birds, the rustle of small animals in the brush and the whirring of the wheels as they move along the crushed stone path and then the blacktop path.
As we leave the city behind, we also leave our tasks behind. Out here, it’s just us on our bikes as we move through the air surrounded by nature. At this time of year, everything is green and lush and the wildflowers bloom at every curve.
Fields grow tall with corn and spread to the horizon with soybeans. As I pedal, the heady scent of summer fills my nostrils. I take it in, knowing that in a few short months it will be gone.
For a child of the rainy flatlands of Belgium now firmly planted in Goshen, I realize how much I have come to love this midwestern landscape. Red barns punctuate the warm green tones and sharp angles of the cornfields as they frame the sky. The humidity carries the smells of the land.
And now and then, clusters of trees break up the monotony. Some stand alone like sculptures among the flat fields. I take in all the views of this, my adopted country, and realize they have found a place in my heart.
As we turn around and cross back the way we came, the vistas look different and yet the same. At the top of the hill where John Mishler’s sculpture stands, we pull over and rest and take long drinks of water. It’s a perfect spot to see across this land.
Then, we get back on our bikes and find our way home. We agree that we are fortunate to have these paths and trails right on our doorstep.
Thanks to those who have made them happen! And happy trails to you!
