A fall gift from baby walnuts

Something unusual is occurring in our backyard. For the first time in the fifteen years we’ve lived here, baby walnuts are tumbling out of the tree. A couple of weeks ago, I noticed one or two on the ground.
Then, I heard the loud thump of them as they fell intermittently throughout the day. And when I was sitting out on the deck, one dropped right on my head. Over the last two weeks, we’ve amassed quite a collection of baby walnuts on our deck, patio and yard.
I wondered if the absence of squirrels was to blame. (See my article last week about that.) But then, when we were on our daily walk at OxBow Park, I noticed baby hickory nuts laying on the ground. And the other day, at Fidler’s Pond, the walnut trees had baby walnuts at their feet.
It seems that the drought is to blame.
If walnut trees don’t receive enough water at a crucial time, they will naturally abort their baby walnuts. So instead of the usual ripe walnuts of autumn, we are drowning in early summer baby walnuts.
As I work in my kitchen, a loud knock reminds me of what is happening in the backyard. I remember then that there is an Italian liqueur made out of walnuts called nocino. The tradition calls for an uneven number of baby walnuts to be picked on St. John the Baptist Day which is June 24. I look up a recipe and decide to make some.
Today is June 27 and since we’ve had quite a bit of wind, fresh stalks of walnut leaves are laying on the ground with baby walnuts. I pick as many fresh walnuts as I need to fill a jar. Then, working on an opened newspaper and with rubber gloves since walnuts can really stain my hands, I cut the walnuts in halves and plop them into the jar.
As I split them open, a fresh green and slightly piney fragrance emerges that, to me, smells like early summer. I quickly fill the jar with vodka then add the spices that will ultimately make this liqueur my own. In Italy, each family has their own recipe. Mine includes lemon peel, cinnamon sticks, cloves and coffee beans.
As I work, it somehow feels as though I’m preserving this specific slice of early summer. It’s the perfect time and the perfect day for this task. I seal the lid and set the jar in a dark part of my kitchen.
And from now until fall, I will every now and then gently turn it upside down and back again.
The liqueur won’t be finished until I strain it and make a simple syrup to add to it. Yet tradition again specifies that it shouldn’t be tasted until November when the walnuts normally fall. So this project will sit on the shelf until then. I’ll use nature as my guide to bring it out again.
And I’ll let you know how it turned out!
