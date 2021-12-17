The little girl saw the trees from the backseat of the car, as they drove by.
“Mama, can we have one of those Christmas trees?” she asked.
“No, baby, I’m not going to spend perfectly good money on a dead tree, that we’re just going to throw out. Besides, we have that one in the back closet.”
The little girl remembered the tree from last year, and that it came apart in three pieces after they’d put all the lights away, and went in a box. She didn’t know where it had gone after that.
But she thought that all those trees lined up outside looked so nice and green. And she felt a little sorry for them, that they were outside in the cold, and not inside. There was something else she didn’t understand.
“How are they dead, mama?”
“Baby, because someone cut them off. They can’t live anymore. They’re dead.”
She thought about that as they drove down the street. Somehow it didn’t quite make sense, because they looked so green. Even if they were dead, and even if someone was going to throw them out, she wished they could take one home. They could put it with the one from the closet.
Later that evening, after they were home, the Christmas tree from the closet appeared. They put it in the corner, and covered it with lights and decorations. It was so pretty. It was almost too much to look at, and it made her remember exciting things from last year, last Christmas, a long, long time ago. People were happy. There were peppermint cookies. She’d gotten an enormous box of markers and a doll with a blue dress. There had been presents, wrapped up and placed under the tree. She looked at the tree and remembered all that, and thought it must be all about to happen again. At last.
“When will it be Christmas, Mama?” she asked.
“About two weeks.”
She couldn’t work out how long two weeks was, but she was pretty sure it wasn’t soon enough. The tree helped her feel that it was coming. She suddenly thought of those other trees outside, in the dark now. She hoped they would go into someone’s house, like this one, and be pretty and warm and feel like Christmas.
“Is this tree alive, Mama?” she asked suddenly.
“No, baby. This is just metal and plastic and wire. But its just as good as those other trees. Its just as pretty, isn’t it?”
The little girl nodded her head, because it was pretty. Very pretty. But she wasn’t sure what it had to do with the other trees, or why that meant it wasn’t alive.
It was time for bed, then. Teeth brushed, into pajamas, a short story, tucked in, and kissed. Her mama turned on the music and nightlight. Not too long, and she fell asleep.
In the morning she got up and had breakfast with her mother. She stared at the Christmas tree, wondering what it feels like to be a tree. Before long it was time to be busy, and go to grammie’s for a while. When she came home, the little girl looked at the tree, and it gave her that good feeling of excitement again.
Day by day, Christmas came closer, and the room felt like there had always been a Christmas tree in it — the little girl could hardly remember what it was like without the tree there. It was perfect where it stood, and it felt like a member of the family. And then presents began to gather beneath it. And other decorations filled the house. And her mother was getting ready for grammie to come spend the night with them.
At last, it was Christmas Eve. They ate sugar popcorn, and watched Rudolph and Charlie Brown. She fell asleep between her mother and her grammie.
On Christmas morning, the little girl ran to the Christmas tree. She pulled out all the presents. She knew not to open them yet — though it was hard to wait for the adults to come in with their coffee mugs. When she pulled out the last present, the blanket wrapped around the base of the tree caught, and came out too. There was something else there, under the blanket. She crouched down, under the tree, to see.
The tree’s metal stand was missing. Instead, there was something wooden and hard. The little girl put her fingers on it. She looked up the side of the tree, up its trunk, to the first branches. The metal and wire and plastic were missing here too. And the needles on the tree – they were not wire. She touched them with her little hands, she rubbed them between her finger and thumb. She looked again at the base of the tree. Roots, was all she could think of, disappearing into the floor.
She scrambled backward, and stood up, to the see the whole tree better. It was more beautiful than ever. It was full and healthy and green. “Mama, mama, come see the tree!” she shouted. Her mother and grammie came in quickly. The little girl pointed.
“Oh heaven!,” gasped her mother, “Heaven on earth!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.