GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Tuesday approved a plan needed in order for the city to access and use approximately $6.7 million in federal coronavirus relief funding being allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
At the meeting, council members voted unanimously to adopt the city’s American Rescue Plan Act ARP Fund Plan, which outlines city government’s plan for how it will use the approximately $6.7 million in funds being allocated to the city through the ARP Act.
“The American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress, provided funding to a variety of sources, including state and local government,” Goshen Deputy Mayor Mark Brinson said in introducing the plan Tuesday. “So, the state and local government portion is called the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, and we were awarded $6.7 million, and that comes in two installments. We actually received the first roughly $3.3 million, and we have that in a fund. If you remember a few meetings ago, a special fund was created that’s required by the State Board of Accounts.”
According to Brinson, use of the funding is restricted to four specific categories. These include:
• To respond to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality;
• To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the metropolitan city...that are performing such essential work, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform such essential work;
• For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue of such metropolitan city...due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year of the metropolitan city; and
• To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
In formulating the city’s plan, Brinson noted that a special advisory committee was convened which included a number of individuals representing different segments of the community.
“So, it included Oaklawn, the Chamber, United Way, Latino Advisory Committee, neighborhood representatives, businesses, Goshen Schools, we had three elected officials, we had Julia (King) and Brett (Weddell) from the council, the previous clerk-treasurer I think was involved, and then we also had city staff,” Brinson explained.
Through the committee’s work, a total of seven funding allocation areas were identified for how best to spend the city’s $6.7 million in ARP funding. A summary of those areas is as follows:
• Nonprofit organizations serving the city — $300,000
• Homeless intervention services/substance abuse and behavioral health treatment — $700,000
• Internet connectivity and equipment — $100,000
• Ventilation improvements to public buildings — $200,000
• Arts and culture — $150,000
• Vaccination incentive pay — $100,000
• Public infrastructure — $5.1 million
According to Brinson, the deadline to have all of the funds obligated is the end of 2024, so the city has some time to determine exactly where all of the funding will be used.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman also noted that the plan allows for additional adjustments and refining down the line should the council feel it is warranted.
“My thought on this plan, once we pass it, if we see any one of these categories, by the end of 2022, if we don’t have a program that we’ve been able to get up and running, if we haven’t found a way to spend that money, at that point we can come back to the council and say, ‘OK, we’ve got $150,000 from this that we don’t think we’ll be able to spend by the deadline, do you want to shift that into utilities? Do you want to shift that into behavioral health?’” Stutsman told the council. “So, we can have those discussions, too.”
While Brinson indicated that both he and the mayor would be open to postponing passage of the plan Tuesday in order to allow more time for discussion, the council’s members ultimately decided to move ahead with the plan as-is, with the understanding that it can always be adjusted down the line.
