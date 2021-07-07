SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Harvey Stutzman Jr., 80, of Shipshewana, died unexpectedly at 5 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at his residence. He was born on March 9, 1941, in Etna Green, to Harvey and Rosa (Slabaugh) Stutzman. On May 14, 1964, in Shipshewana, he married Bonnie Jean Troyer. She survives. Sur…