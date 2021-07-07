The Elkhart County 4-H Fair is less than a month away and the excitement is building.
There is a lot of behind the scenes work by many as we prepare for the 2021 Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Come out and enjoy a great day or evening out with friends or family. Play games, enjoy the rides, eat great food, watch live entertainment, enter contests, and more!
I encourage you to participate in the open class competitions at the Home and Family Arts Department at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. The contests are a fun way to show your creativity in cooking, baking, and grilling as well as in creative arts and crafts.
The contests are open to anyone and include a variety of departments including: Antiques/Vintage; Apron; Children’s Corner; Creative Arts; Culinary Arts, which includes Baking, Cake Decorating, and Food Preservation: Canning and Miscellaneous; Handicrafts; Needlework; Photography; Quilts: Individual and Team or Group; and Sewing. There are age limits requirements for some of the contests. Here is a list of just a few of the contests that will take place.
The 2021 Elkhart County 4-H Fair President Trent Hostetler has announced the President’s Item this year will be “Dutch Apple Pie”. Bring your entry and recipe to check-in on Thursday, July 22 from 11 to 11:45 am. Open judging begins around noon; entries must be picked up by 1 p.m. The winning entry will be awarded a prize of $10 from the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board.
No baking skills are needed to enter the Fruit Carving contest on Saturday, July 24. Be as creative as you’d like by designing a carving made entirely of fruit. Bring your completed exhibit to check-in at 11:30 a.m. Judging begins at noon. Awards are sponsored by Hahn Auctioneers Inc.
Saturday will also feature a “Marzipan Sculpture” contest, sponsored by Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn. Use marzipan to create a sculpture. Be as creative as you want! Check-in is at 4:30 p.m. Open judging begins at 5 p.m.
Try out the Longest Apple Peel contest, Tuesday, July 27. We provide the apples and the knife, but for safety reasons, this contest is for adults only. Be sure to read the contest rules and regulations. The participant with the longest, continuous peel will claim first place. Check in at 11 a.m. and the contest begins at 11:15 a.m. Kercher’s Sunrise Orchard is sponsoring the event.
Saturday, July 31 also hosts “The Great Homemade Ice Cream Crank-Off” which is held in front of the Home & Family Arts building. Enter as an individual or a team of no more than three. Specific contest rules and regulations apply. Cash prizes will be giving to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. This contest is sponsored by the Elkhart County Dairy Directors.
All entries, with the exception of Culinary Arts — Baking and Cake Decorating, and special contests, must be brought to the Home and Family Arts Building on the fairgrounds between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday, July 19. Baking and Cake Decorating entries are due on Thursday, July 22 between 7:30 and 11 a.m. Special contest entries are due the day of the contest and your entry fee is your paid admission at the gate.
For a complete copy of the rules and regulations, visit our office website at https://extension.purdue.edu/elkhart/article/34928 or one can be emailed to you by contacting fink24@purdue.edu. You can also obtain a copy from the Elkhart County Extension Office in Goshen located on the 4-H Fairgrounds.
